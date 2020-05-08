Home World News International news British paramedics parodied 'coffin meme'; company apologizes
British paramedics parodied ‘coffin meme’; company apologizes

A video released yesterday by British paramedics at TikTok has divided public opinion in the UK.

On record, the group makes a parody of the meme of the Ghanaian porters of coffins, who dance during the ceremonial. The doctors, however, approached the pandemic of the new coronavirus as the subject of the filming.

The footage shows two rescuers attending to a man, who coughs while they put on masks. The duo looks suspicious as the volume of the song rises. Finally, a quartet dances while carrying a stretcher with a doll simulating a body.

Before it was erased from TikTok, but the British press reports that more than 40,000 people had already attended.

Faced with the backlash, The North West Ambulance Service, the emergency care company for which paramedics work, issued a statement with an apology.

“We are aware of a video of TikTok circulating on social media posted by a small group of our stake that shows them acting in an unprofessional manner. While we understand that those involved did not intend to offend, the video is highly inappropriate and clearly violates our social media policy,” the statement said.

“We apologize for any nuisance caused and can assure you that we are taking the case seriously, dealing internally with the matter,” the statement added.

