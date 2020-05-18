Home World News International news British public transport adopts new measures to prevent agglomerations
British public transport adopts new measures to prevent agglomerations

By kenyan

The UK public transport system is implementing new measures on trains and stations to control passengers maintaining the physical distance needed to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The country’s railway companies have so far operated reduced services due to the pandemic, although more people are expected to return to work this week as part of the gradual exit from quarantine. With this, there will be more trains operating more often, and security guards trained in crowd control will act in the wagons and stations

The British government has encouraged people who cannot work from home to return to their offices in England, although it has urged them to use public transport only if they need to make essential journeys and have no alternative.

The resumption of employment has caused concern among some railway managers, who fear it is impossible to maintain the physical distance of 2 metres between passengers.

Several measures are currently being taken into account, such as requiring users to reserve slots to reach stations and limiting the number of passengers on specific services.

Some intercity trains will only accept passengers with reservations, and Avanti West Coast said it will not allow the wagons to be more than a third of their capacity. Some companies have also warned that they will lock seats to ensure distance between users, and if a service gets crowded in the early hours, the train will not be able to stop at other stations on its route.

The British government has asked Network Rail network chairman Peter Hendy to come up with a plan to manage passenger flow for the duration of the pandemic. As part of this strategy, the stations were reorganized, and the indicators were installed.

British Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said office hours would be staggered in order to manage demand for public transport.

