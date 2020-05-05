California will begin reducing restrictions by covid-19 on Friday

Los Angeles, May 5 (AFP) — California, the first State of the United States to establish containment to contain the coronavirus, will begin relaxing some of the restrictions starting Friday, such as the reopening of certain companies, Governor Gavin Newsom announced On Monday (4).

“Millions of Californians have followed the rules of confinement, and thanks to them, we can begin to take the next step,” the Democratic governor said during his daily press conference.

“This is a very positive sign and only happens for one reason: the data says it’s possible,” he added.

Californian authorities will specify on Thursday the conditions under which the end of the lockdown should begin.

“If these conditions are met and the necessary changes are made,” small businesses such as bookstores, record stores, toys or sports or even florists could partially resume their activities, Newsom said.

Manufacturing and logistics activities in the retail sector may also resume, but offices, shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed.

The governor, under increasing pressure to loosen restrictions and reactivate the state’s economy (fifth in the world in terms of GDP), said some rural areas less affected by the covid-19 epidemic, especially in the north, could reopen faster.

However, these municipalities must demonstrate to state authorities that they meet certain health criteria (hospital beds, exams, etc.).

The next stage (reopening of beauty salons, sports halls, religious gatherings) will not take place before a few “months,” Newsom warned.

According to data released Monday, California records about 55,000 cases of covid-19 and more than 2,200 deaths.