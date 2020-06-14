Carlos Menem, former president of Argentina, is hospitalized with shortness of breath

Carlos Menem, former president of Argentina, was admitted today to a clinic in Buenos Aires with shortness of breath and suspected pneumonia. The information was released by the country’s press.

According to La Nación, a family member confirmed that Menem, 89, was taken to an ICU of the Argentine Institute of Diagnosis. Conscious, he is accompanied by his daughter Zulemita.

On site, he underwent examinations for the new Coronavirus. A lawyer for the family told Clarín that the evidence did not diagnose covid-19.

“He went to make an appointment. I heard about that a few minutes ago. I was like him a short time ago”, summarized Carlos Menem’s brother, Eduardo, also to Clarín.

Carlos Menem was president of Argentina from July 1989 to December 1999, giving way to Fernando de la Rúa. Since 2005, he is a senator in the country, with a term until 2023.