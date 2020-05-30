“Censoring my lecture was like burning books during the dictatorship,” Moro said after canceled an event at the University of Buenos Aires

A day after having his lecture cancelled in Argentina, Sergio Moro revealed that, after the episode, invitations to other conferences in Argentina multiplied. “I must hold some other conference. After the cancellation, many Argentines got in touch, regretting what happened and offered to hold the conference in another scenario, in another context,” Moro said in an interview with Argentine news channel La Nación Más (LN+).

The interview took place on Friday (29) shortly after the cancellation of the lecture “Combating corruption, democracy and the rule of law”, which would take place at the Faculty of Law of the main Argentine university and one of the most outstanding in the region, the University of Buenos Aires. The event would be held by the digital platform Zoom on June 10 at 10 a.m.

This would be Moro’s first international lecture since he left the Bolsonaro government on April 24.

However, soon after the announcement of the event, expressions of repudiation appeared by politicians, professionals and academics identified with Kirchnerism, a sector led by Vice President Cristina Kirchner and aligned with the former President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The organizer of the event, the Center for Studies on Transparency and Fight against Corruption, decided to suspend the activity.

“There was a mixture of intolerance and political pressure in a scenario of polarization that affects both Brazil and Argentina. I don’t take this personally. This political polarization hinders dialogue and debate,” Moro said, without, however, hiding his surprise that it is a sector where freedom would tend to prevail.

“I think the academic environment is a proper environment for pluralism, for debate and for freedom of expression,” he said.

Preventing lectures is like burning books

The former judge and former minister compared the censorship he suffered with a practice common to the dictatorships of the 1970s, both in Argentina and Brazil. “This kind of situation of preventing lectures is more or less what was done in the past when books were burned in arbitrary situations,” he reflected. “I don’t think it’s the most appropriate stance from a tolerance point of view,” he added.

Faced with the fact that President Alberto Fernández, as a law professor at the college, signed the letter of repudiation of Moro’s participation, information that, however, was not confirmed by the government, Sergio Moro avoided criticizing the argentine leader’s alleged stance.

“It is not for me to evaluate the president’s conduct. What I saw, in general, was a speech of some misunderstanding of what was accomplished in Brazil, motivated by political-partisan issues”, he asked.

Letter of repudiation

Among other politicians, the current Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, former Supreme Court Justice Eugenio Zaffaroni, and faculty professors and those linked to Kirchnerism, signed the letter of repudiation to Moro.

“During the exercise of the judiciary, Moro represented a model of judge incompatible with the Democratic Rule of Law by arresting a person (Lula) without his sentence being firm; which prevented his presentation as a candidate, enabling the victory of Bolsonaro”, says an excerpt of the letter of repudiation.

In 2017, the then judge Sergio Moro convicted former President Lula at first instance, but did not order his arrest that would only happen after the sentence second instance, which increased the penalty against the PT. The Supreme Court had endorsed the arrest in second instance, a situation that was reversed with a decision last year that provided lula’s freedom. Regardless of the arrest of the former president, the conviction on appeal, in 2018, activated the Clean Record Act that prevents the application of criminal convicts by a court.

“There were comments from people inside the college, in my view, founded on a misunderstanding of what was Operation Lava Jato in Brazil,” Moro said.

Visit to Lula in prison was offensive

The Argentine president’s rapprochement with former President Lula was questioned by Moro, for whom “the Brazil-Argentina relationship has to stay above partisan issues.” However, he criticized the visit that the then candidate, Alberto Fernández, made in July last year, to former President Lula in prison in Curitiba.

“At the time, I thought that was a little offensive. Honestly, I didn’t think it was good for bilateral relations.n. it was not very appropriate,” the former judge said.

Lawfare is criminal talk

For Kirchnerism, Sergio Moro was a partial judge in the process that convicted Lula, being a representative of the so-called “Lawfare”, term used to define a judicial war to intervene in politics and to destroy opponents. This is now the main argument used by Cristina Kirchner, accused of corruption in several cases.

“With all due respect, lawfare is the talk of a criminal who seeks to defend himself. Basically, as there is no way to question the evidence, it is very easy to invoke political persecution as a defense when there is no way to defend yourself”, accused Moro, recalling that Lava Jato condemned all those involved without distinction of ideology or size of power.

“Businessmen who paid bribes, state directors who received bribes and politicians from both the right and the left were convicted,” he recalled.

No breakthrough in bolsonaro’s anti-corruption agenda

The former justice minister defended his stance of joining the government of President Jair Bolsonaro “because it aimed to move forward with reforms”, but that “were only achieved in part”.

“The agenda I took on in the Bolsonaro government was against corruption, organized crime and violent crime. We have made a lot of progress against organized crime and violent crime, but in the anti-corruption agenda, to make reforms to improve the law, to make changes to protect institutions from political influences, there was virtually no progress,” Moro admitted, putting President Bolsonaro in the dock.

“I was already in growing dissatisfaction with the lack of attention to the anti-corruption agenda by the Presidency,” he said as a process prior to Bolsonaro’s alleged attempt to interfere with the Federal Police.