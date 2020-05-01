Chile returns to record new daily cases, and surpasses 17,000 contagions

Chile surpassed for the third consecutive day the record for new cases of Covid-19 per day, registering 985 contagions in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic and bringing the total to 17,008.

Health Minister Jaime Mañalich attributed the increase in contagions to the greater number of tests performed in recent days, with the aim of finding asymptomatic infected. On Thursday, 8,916 tests were conducted, 80% more than on Monday.

“Identifying these (asymptomatic) people has an epidemiological importance because they can infect others,” the minister said at a daily press conference.

In the last 24 hours, seven more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 234. Currently, 428 patients are in intensive care, 327 of them connected to a mechanical respirator.

“The proportion of patients in mechanical respirators continues to decrease,” said Mañalich, who criticized people who traveled this weekend and called for quarantine and the “health cord” in the capital, Santiago, the main focus of the pandemic in the country.

“For the O’Higgins region, the city of Rancagua or any other, the visit of someone from Santiago is very dangerous because the disease is concentrated in the capital. Our irresponsible attitude kills others, and we have to understand this clearly because this disease will last many months,” he said.