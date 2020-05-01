Home World News International news Chile returns to record new daily cases, and surpasses 17,000 contagions
World NewsInternational news

Chile returns to record new daily cases, and surpasses 17,000 contagions

By kenyan

Chile surpassed for the third consecutive day the record for new cases of Covid-19 per day, registering 985 contagions in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic and bringing the total to 17,008.

Health Minister Jaime Mañalich attributed the increase in contagions to the greater number of tests performed in recent days, with the aim of finding asymptomatic infected. On Thursday, 8,916 tests were conducted, 80% more than on Monday.

“Identifying these (asymptomatic) people has an epidemiological importance because they can infect others,” the minister said at a daily press conference.

In the last 24 hours, seven more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 234. Currently, 428 patients are in intensive care, 327 of them connected to a mechanical respirator.

“The proportion of patients in mechanical respirators continues to decrease,” said Mañalich, who criticized people who traveled this weekend and called for quarantine and the “health cord” in the capital, Santiago, the main focus of the pandemic in the country.

“For the O’Higgins region, the city of Rancagua or any other, the visit of someone from Santiago is very dangerous because the disease is concentrated in the capital. Our irresponsible attitude kills others, and we have to understand this clearly because this disease will last many months,” he said.

Previous articlePortugal surpasses 1,000 deaths caused by covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

Portugal surpasses 1,000 deaths caused by covid-19

kenyan -
Portugal recorded 18 deaths on Friday as a result of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus and surpassed the mark...
Read more
International news

Deaths from covid-19 in the world reach 224,000 and cases to 3.17 million, says WHO

kenyan -
The number of cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, reached 3.17 million on Friday (1st), while the recorded...
Read more
International news

Italy records 269 deaths by covid-19 and raises total to more than 28,000

kenyan -
Italy counted on Friday (1st) more 269 deaths due to covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total to...
Read more
15,586FansLike
3,455FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Baby, mother freed from quarantine after public outcry

Health Stanley Kasee -
A one-month-old and its mother, who had been quarantined in Busia, have been freed from the quarantine after the intervention of Kenyans and some...
Read more

Thousands of Kenyans could lose their jobs in the next 6 months-Uhuru

Business news Stanley Kasee -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed his fears that at least 500,000 employees in Kenya could lose their jobs in the next 6 months if...
Read more

Governor Rasanga rejects findings on barbaric burial of Coronavirus victim

County News Erick Flavour -
Siaya County Governor Cornel Rasanga had dismissed findings by the committee that was set up to investigate the brutal burial of suspected Coronavirus victim...
Read more

Ezekiel Mutua attacks CNN gay reporter and his husband moments after announcing of their first child

News Alfred Kiura -
Self-proclaimed moral cop Kenya Films Classification Board boss Ezekiel Mutua attacked CNN gay reporter Anderson Cooper and his husband moments after they broke the...
Read more

Kenya Pipeline partners with NYC to distribute hand sanitizers

News Erick Flavour -
Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has teamed up with the National Youth Council (NYC) to mete out free hand-sanitizers to the vulnerable people in the...
Read more

Think before you starting talking nonsense – President Uhuru to Kenyans criticizing him for sending flowers to UK health workers

News Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has responded to Kenyans who criticized him after he sent 300 bouquets of flowers in solidarity with United Kingdom health workers...
Read more

Why DJ Evolve has been discharged but has not been taken home – Babu Owino tells it all (Video)

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Embakasi Member of Parliament Babu Owino has revealed that B- Club’s disk jockey DJ Evolve has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital. Speaking with Jalang’o...
Read more

Why you should give up on 2019-20 Premier League season

News Chuoyo Protus -
Recently, Ligue 1 finally bit the bullet and cancelled its 2019-20 season as the reality of the Coronavirus disease sinks. France has emerged as one...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke