China announces R$ 11.5 billion aid to fight the covid-19 pandemic

China announced today that it will donate US$2 billion (more than Us$11 billion) over two years to help fight the covid-19 pandemic and economic consequences. The information was confirmed today by Chinese President Xi Jinping during an assembly of the World Health Organization.

In a speech to the assembly, China’s president said the country provided all relevant data on the issue to WHO and other countries, including the genetic sequence of the virus.

“We share the experience of control and treatment with the world without reservation,” Xi Jinping said. “We have done everything in our power to support and help countries in need.”

The money that will be donated over the next two years will support efforts to respond to the new coronavirus, including economic and social development, especially in developing countries, Xi said.

Meanwhile, the 27-member bloc of the European Union and other countries called for an independent assessment of who’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic “to review the experience gained and lessons learned.”

In recent weeks, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, attacked the WHO, claiming that the entity collaborated with China to hide the extent of the pandemic pandemic at the outset. Republican lawmakers have called for the resignation of the who’s head.

In response, the director general of the entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said who is committed to “transparency, accountability and continuous improvement.”

