China reacts with retaliation and imposes new restrictions on US media

China is demanding that four US communications organizations declare details of its finances and of its employees working in the country, according to CNN. Within seven days, the Associated Press, United Press International, CBS News and NPR News groups are expected to send the requested documents to the Chinese government, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference today.

The decision is a form of retaliation after the United States demands explanations from media outlets on American soil.

“China is obliged to take these measures to combat the irrational suppression of the United States from Chinese media in the USA,” said Zhao. “They are totally self-defense.”

Last week, the government Trump labeled American offices of four Chinese state media as “foreign missions”, requiring them to submit documentation to the American authorities about their finances and personnel.

Washington added CCTV, People’s Daily, Global Times and China News Service to a list of media that already included groups Xinhua, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily and Hai Tian Development USA.

David Stilwell, deputy secretary of the US State Department for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said that Chinese agencies were given the designation because the US administration sees them as advertising agencies “effectively controlled by the Chinese Communist Party” , rather than independent news organizations.