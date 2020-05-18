Home World News International news Confusion created by Bolsonaro in the coronavirus crisis is unmatched on the...
World NewsInternational news

Confusion created by Bolsonaro in the coronavirus crisis is unmatched on the planet, highlights French press

By kenyan

The worsening coronavirus epidemic in Brazil, which has become the fourth country in the world hardest hit by covid-19, worries the French press. On Monday (18), two major newspapers, Le Monde and Les Echos, publish disturbing reports on the situation in the country.

Le Monde states that “Brazil is unarmed in the face of the sanitary collapse” caused by covid-19. The correspondent of the evening, Bruno Meyerfeld, writes that while a part of the world begins the exit from quarantine, the epidemic of covid-19 is in “full explosion in the country”, which had officially on Sunday (17) 241 thousand confirmed cases and more than 16 thousand dead.

The number of fatalities doubled in ten days. Brazil still has the second highest daily mortality rate due to coronavirus in the world, behind only the United States. “And the Brazilian pandemic has not yet reached its peak, which should occur in June,” the daily notes.

All investigators are alarmed. The paper cites several studies. Imperial College London indicates that the country has the highest transmission rate in the world (known by the acronym R0), 2.8. The University of Washington predicts that Brazil will have 193,000 dead by the month of August.

“What happened to my mother, can happen to anyone”

The matter of the Le Monde, New begins by telling the sad case of Paula Ribeiro, from Manaus, who lost her 53-year-old mother. She died of covid-19, because despite presenting all the symptoms, she was not seen in time by the city’s doctors and hospitals, overcrowded by the health crisis. “If my mother had been hospitalized in time, she could have been saved. What happened to her can happen to anyone,” she says.

Faced with the ongoing drama, and in the absence of an adequate response from the government of Jair Bolsonaro, municipal authorities decided to act. Several cities in the northeast, such as Fortaleza, São Luís and Recife, have decreed a rigid social isolation. Others have imposed the mandatory use of masks on the streets, curfews or sanitary dams.

The best example, points Out Le Monde, is that of Niterói, which managed to limit the number of deaths in the city. “But everything is very confusing and 43% of the Brazilian population does not respect any quarantine measures.”

“Unparalleled confusion”

In the midst of the epidemic, the resignation of Nelson Teich, the second health minister in less than a month, creates consternation, les Echos reports. The confusion created by President Jair Bolsonaro, who is against quarantine, is unmatched on the planet. “Brazil deserves serious and competent management,” declared the governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, in the pages of the economic newspaper.

“It seems that the president is willing to bring the country into chaos, until he finds a minister who agrees to make decisions without any scientific basis,” criticizes former PT Health Minister Arthur Chioro, interviewed by the daily.

“The atmosphere of crisis and instability eclipsed the so-called 500-day celebrations of the far-right leader in power, les Echos correspondent reports.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Premier League allows small group training

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

Coronavirus: Buenos Aires tested only four of its 1,000 ‘favelas’

kenyan -
In the metropolitan region of Buenos Aires there are about a thousand villas, which is...
Read more
International news

Russia says it has managed to “stop growth” of new coronavirus contagions

kenyan -
Russia, the second country in the world with the most reported cases of covid-19, has...
Read more
International news

Ugandan Activist, Stella Nyanzi arrested over protest

Chuoyo Protus -
Ugandan Activist, Stella Nyanzi has been arrested in Uganda after leading protests against hunger in the country. In what she called the 'hunger pandemic,' Stella...
Read more
15,642FansLike
3,450FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Three counties report first COVID-19 cases, figure rises to 912

Health Chuoyo Protus -
COVID-19 cases in Kenya have risen to 912 after 25 more people tested positive for the virus. In the latest update, Health CAS, Dr. Rashid...
Read more

Stop lying, DJ Evolve is still in hospital with an 11 million bill – Evolve’s father

News Connie Mukenyi -
DJ Evolve, John Orinda, is still in the hospital, according to his father. He rubbished news circulating on the internet that his son has...
Read more

Mudavadi reveals the only thing preventing the ODM-Jubilee merger

News Connie Mukenyi -
Musalia Mudavadi, the ANC political party leader, has revealed that the ODM party can not merge with any political party, Jubilee included. According to...
Read more

Obama is ‘grossly incompetent’ – Trump fights back after ex-president’s critism on COVID-19 response

World News Edwin Ginni -
US President Donald Trump has branded ex-president Barrack Obama as ‘grossly incompetent’ after Obama said that leaders were not even ‘pretending to be in...
Read more

MPs pass Ksh 11 billion teachers pay rise

News Laiza Maketso -
After members of parliament approved Ksh 11 billion teachers' pay rise, more than 300,000 tutors will receive an increment. Tutors under the Teachers Service Commission...
Read more

Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki to be kicked out as Jubilee ‘cleans the house’ further

News Edwin Ginni -
Jubilee party’s cleanup strategy is set to dig further into the Senate, with the Majority Whip Irungu Kangata confirming plans to kick out Tharaka...
Read more

DP Ruto holds crisis meeting over weeekend to discuss Jubilee cleanup

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto allegedly held a crisis meeting over the weekend to discuss the ongoing Jubilee cleanup. This move was in a bid...
Read more

Pogishio promises to heal rift in Jubilee coalition

News Laiza Maketso -
As he settles in his new position, Pogishio says one of his primary agenda involves uniting the Jubilee party. Samuel Pogishio, the newly appointed majority...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke