Confusion created by Bolsonaro in the coronavirus crisis is unmatched on the planet, highlights French press

The worsening coronavirus epidemic in Brazil, which has become the fourth country in the world hardest hit by covid-19, worries the French press. On Monday (18), two major newspapers, Le Monde and Les Echos, publish disturbing reports on the situation in the country.

Le Monde states that “Brazil is unarmed in the face of the sanitary collapse” caused by covid-19. The correspondent of the evening, Bruno Meyerfeld, writes that while a part of the world begins the exit from quarantine, the epidemic of covid-19 is in “full explosion in the country”, which had officially on Sunday (17) 241 thousand confirmed cases and more than 16 thousand dead.

The number of fatalities doubled in ten days. Brazil still has the second highest daily mortality rate due to coronavirus in the world, behind only the United States. “And the Brazilian pandemic has not yet reached its peak, which should occur in June,” the daily notes.

All investigators are alarmed. The paper cites several studies. Imperial College London indicates that the country has the highest transmission rate in the world (known by the acronym R0), 2.8. The University of Washington predicts that Brazil will have 193,000 dead by the month of August.

“What happened to my mother, can happen to anyone”

The matter of the Le Monde, New begins by telling the sad case of Paula Ribeiro, from Manaus, who lost her 53-year-old mother. She died of covid-19, because despite presenting all the symptoms, she was not seen in time by the city’s doctors and hospitals, overcrowded by the health crisis. “If my mother had been hospitalized in time, she could have been saved. What happened to her can happen to anyone,” she says.

Faced with the ongoing drama, and in the absence of an adequate response from the government of Jair Bolsonaro, municipal authorities decided to act. Several cities in the northeast, such as Fortaleza, São Luís and Recife, have decreed a rigid social isolation. Others have imposed the mandatory use of masks on the streets, curfews or sanitary dams.

The best example, points Out Le Monde, is that of Niterói, which managed to limit the number of deaths in the city. “But everything is very confusing and 43% of the Brazilian population does not respect any quarantine measures.”

“Unparalleled confusion”

In the midst of the epidemic, the resignation of Nelson Teich, the second health minister in less than a month, creates consternation, les Echos reports. The confusion created by President Jair Bolsonaro, who is against quarantine, is unmatched on the planet. “Brazil deserves serious and competent management,” declared the governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, in the pages of the economic newspaper.

“It seems that the president is willing to bring the country into chaos, until he finds a minister who agrees to make decisions without any scientific basis,” criticizes former PT Health Minister Arthur Chioro, interviewed by the daily.

“The atmosphere of crisis and instability eclipsed the so-called 500-day celebrations of the far-right leader in power, les Echos correspondent reports.