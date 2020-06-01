Congo minister announces new Ebola epidemic in the northwest of the country

A new epidemic of Ebola hemorrhagic fever has been officially declared in the north-west of the Democratic Republic of congo (DRC) after the resurgence of a outbreak. The announcement was made today by The Minister of Health, Eteni Longondo.

“A new epidemic of Ebola hemorrhagic fever has been declared in the northwest of the DRC,” Health Minister Eteni Longondo said at a press conference.

The Congolese government has requested the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) in announcing the resurgence of the Ebola virus in Mbandaka, the capital of Ecuador province, 600 km north of the capital, Kinshasa.

The two cities communicate by the Congo River, and are a week away from each other.

“WHO has teams in Mbandaka to support the response to the new Ebola epidemic,” U.N. Health Agency Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

Since May 30, eight cases have been recorded, including four deaths, the Congolese Health Minister announced.

He reported that among these cases there were some confirmed and others likely not yet confirmed with laboratory tests.

Ecuador’s province has already been affected by an Ebola epidemic between May and June 2018, with 54 cases, 33 of them fatal.

The eastern DRC is currently reporting another Ebola epidemic, which has killed 2,280 people since August 2018 and was due to be officially declared controlled on June 25.