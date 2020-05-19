Home World News International news Coronavirus: a quarter of the dead in the UK lived in nursing...
Coronavirus: a quarter of the dead in the UK lived in nursing homes

More than 42,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in the UK. The country’s public health system, the NHS, reported that the country now records 42,402 deaths and 248,818 cases of covid-19.

A quarter of these deaths were recorded in nursing homes, such as nursing homes and nursing homes — nearly 10,000 cases, according to AFP.

With these figures, the United Kingdom is the hardest hit country in Europe and the second in the world, just behind the United States.

Data show a decrease in coronavirus deaths compared to the week of May 1, reinforcing the government’s assertion that the country has surpassed the peak of the epidemic. Deaths in nursing homes, however, are falling at a slower rate than in the general population.

