Coronavirus: boy sues British government for family benefits

An eight-year-old British boy is suing the Home Office for denying immigrant families access to the social security network, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The child, who has not been identified, argues that the policy of the folder is illegal because, during the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of families becoming needy increases, since they are forced to undergo informal work on the streets, for example.

The NRPF policy was introduced in 2012 as part of the government’s so-called “hostile environment.” It affects different groups of migrants, some of whom leave to stay and others who do not. The policy can prevent both groups from accessing benefits and other forms of social support.

The boy’s mother arrived in the UK in 2009 and was allowed to live in the country. She works as a caregiver for people with mental disabilities, receives little and, as a single mother, struggles to support herself and her child.

The boy, born in the country, was forced to change schools five times due to the family’s precarious financial situation.

The action is reinforced by the Haringey Migrant Support Centre, which compiled a report with key concerns during the coronavirus crisis.

“Failure to protect the most vulnerable is a failure to protect all of us,” the document warns. The text states that many migrants still sleep poorly, despite the government’s promise to “bring everyone in.”

