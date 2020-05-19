Coronavirus: French schools record 70 positive cases after reopening

Just a week after a third of French students returned to school, France recorded 70 positive cases of the new coronavirus related to the reopening of schools, but the government did not specify how many students and how many teachers were contaminated.

France reopened about 40,000 primary and primary schools 1 last week, with classes with a maximum of 15 students. Today, another 150,000 elementary school 2 students returned to classes.

French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said the return put some children in a new danger of contamination, but said the new contagions may have occurred before classes resumed.

Schools that registered covid-19 cases were closed. According to french media, seven schools in northern France have been closed.