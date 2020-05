The pandemic of the new coronavirus killed more than 150,000 people in Europe, being at least 75% in the UK, Italy, Spain and France – points a balance made by AFP based on official sources, on Thursday (7).

With a total of 150,138 deaths (out of 1,640,799 cases), Europe is the continent hardest hit by the pandemic, which killed 263,573 people in the world.

United Kingdom (30,076) and Italy (29,684) are the most affected European countries, followed by Spain (26,070) and France (25,809).