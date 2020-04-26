Home World News International news Coronavirus in Italy. The government loosens the restrictions. Visits to loved ones,...
Coronavirus in Italy. The government loosens the restrictions. Visits to loved ones, funerals and admission to parks will be possible

By kenyan

The government in Italy eases the restrictions associated with the coronavirus epidemic. From May 4, visits to loved ones, funerals and admission to the parks will be possible – announced Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday, presenting details of defrosting the economy and lifting restrictions. It was not agreed to resume religious ceremonies, which was met with the protest of the Italian episcopate.

" We need to unblock the country "- declared the Italian Prime Minister / illustrative photo / TIZIANA FABI / AFP / AFP

“The regime concerning restrictions on free movement has been maintained”; “There must always be a reason” for moving – explained the head of government during a press conference in Rome with journalists online. During it he presented the details of citizens’ lives and the functioning of the economy and business in the so-called the second phase of the fight against the epidemic which he described as a period of “coexistence with the virus”. It will take place after over 40 days of closing the country and national quarantine.

Visits to loved ones will be allowed, but not – he reserved – “family gatherings”. It is, he explained, the possibility of visiting grandparents and other relatives whom many people have not seen since the outbreak of the restriction.

There is no question of “freedom for all, we cannot afford it,” Conte said.

In addition, the government has agreed to sell take-out food. It will be able to start, among others construction activity and production.

Retail is expected to be restored on May 18. On this day it is planned to open museums, exhibitions and libraries, as well as to resume team training. The Prime Minister reserved that the decision to resume football has not yet been made.

Bars, restaurants and hair salons will resume their work on June 1.

The ban on assemblies and travel between regions was retained without good reason, such as work.

The Prime Minister repeated earlier announcements that schools would remain closed until the beginning of the new school year in September.

He emphasized that all expert reports indicate a high risk of an increase in coronavirus infection if schools are opened at the current stage of the epidemic.

He assured that every effort was made to ensure that only the oral matura exams could take place in schools, while maintaining all protection measures.

Conte explained that in the second phase it would be necessary to maintain social distance, also in families, as well as preventive and personal protection measures.

“The responsible behavior of all of us will be of fundamental importance. Never approach, the safe distance must be at least a meter,” he urged citizens.

“If we do not follow the preventive steps, the disease curve may get out of control,” “the number of deceased people will increase and there will be irreversible losses to our economy,” he warned.

The Prime Minister appealed: “If you love Italy, keep your distance.”

He added that the next months will be very difficult. During them, the revival phase of the country should be prepared – he emphasized.

“We must unlock the country,” he said. “You will also be able to admire Italy during the rebirth,” he assured. He noted that thanks to the austerity of all, it was possible to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Conte announced setting maximum prices for masks to prevent speculation. The price of the surgical mask is to be 0.50 euros.

The government’s decisions, made after talks with the advisory scientific committee, were considered by the media to be “the first, very cautious step towards normality.”

The Italian Episcopal Conference immediately responded to the prime minister’s words and protested against its refusal to resume religious ceremonies. “Italian bishops cannot remain silent in violation of the freedom of worship,” reads the note.

