Coronavirus is detected in the sewer of Italy in December samples

A study released by the Higher Institute of Health of Italy (ISS), a government-linked body, showed that traces of the new Coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) were identified in the sewers of the cities of Milan and Turin as early as December last year.

As ade, the circulation of the virus in Italy was already occurring about two months before the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed. Samples taken in the urban centers of northern Italy were used as “spies” to understand the circulation of the virus in the population and can help to understand the onset of the pandemic in the country.

“Since 2007 with my group, we have carried out research in environmental virology and collected and analyzed wastewater samples from treatment plants. The study collected 40 wastewater samples collected between October 2019 and February 2020, and 24 previous control samples (September 2018 to June 2019) allowed us to exclude the presence of the virus with certainty,” explains Giuseppina La Rosa of the Water Quality Department of the Department of Environment and Health of the ISS.

The research was supported by specialist Elisabetta Suffredini, from the Department of Food Safety, Nutrition and Public-Veterinary Health. “The results, confirmed by the two laboratories that used two different methods, showed the presence of Sars-CoV-2 RNA in samples taken in Milan and Turin on December 18, 2019 and also in Bologna on January 29, 2020.

In the same cities, positive samples were also found in the successive months of January and February 2020, while the samples from October and November 2019, as well as all other controls, were negative,” La Rosa added.

The Italian results are in line with studies in countries such as France and Spain. In the first case, a patient with Covid-19 was detected in December 2019. At the time, he was treated as a case of pneumonia, but new tests showed that he had contracted the coronavirus.

In Spain, more precisely in Barcelona, Sars-CoV-2 RNA was found in samples collected in the city’s sewer 40 days before the first case was confirmed.

“We need to highlight that finding the virus does not automatically imply that the main transmission chains that led to the development of the epidemic in our country originated in these first cases, but in perspective, shows that a monitoring network on the territory can prove precious to contain an epidemic,” said Luca Lucentini, director of the Department of Water and Health.

The “case 1” of Italy, that is, which occurred by community transmission within the country occurred in Codogno, Lombardy, in the early hours of February 20 and 21. The city is about 60 kilometers from Milan, the capital of the region.