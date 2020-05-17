Coronavirus: Italy has lowest number of new cases in 24 h since March

Italy has upgraded the number of deaths from coronavirus to 31,908, the National Civil Protection Agency said today. In the last 24 hours, 145 new deaths have been recorded, the smallest daily increase recorded since March 4.

Currently, there are 68,351 active cases of coronavirus across Italy, a reduction from 1,836 infected from yesterday to today.

Yesterday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the country is taking a “calculated risk” as it prepares to loosen containment measures from tomorrow.

The country spent about 10 weeks in total blockade.