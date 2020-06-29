Home World News International news Coronavirus: LA says it has beds and respirators for 'a few weeks'
Coronavirus: LA says it has beds and respirators for ‘a few weeks’

By kenyan

Los Angeles is expected to reach the maximum capacity of hospital beds in “a few weeks”, considering the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in town, warned local health services director Christina Ghaly today.

“The number of hospital beds could become inadequate in the coming weeks,” said Ghaly.

Currently, there are only 200 beds of intensive care units available in the municipality, according to data presented by her. The director also expressed concern about the number of respirators available: there is enough equipment to last four weeks.

According to CNN, one in 140 people in Los Angeles is infected or has the potential to infect others. Last week, that number was just one in 400, according to Ghaly.

“We cannot sustain this rate of increase. We simply cannot,” said health director Barbara Ferrer. “This train can become a runaway train if we don’t hit the brakes.”

