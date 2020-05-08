Coronavirus: Latest news and what we know until this Friday (08)

Two states find coronavirus in sewage, and feces have turned to clues to studies Image: Beto Macário/UOL

“A large number of people will be asymptomatic, and they eliminate the virus by feces. The virus attaches well to intestinal cells and is being eliminated. By analyzing the sewer, you can know where the virus is most present and where it is not. You can tell what’s going to happen, it can act as an environmental surveillance, a good biomarker of the virus,” says the director of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute, the body responsible for the study in Niterói, researcher José Paulo Gagliardi Leite.

If you detect before it [coronavírus] start taking people to the hospital, you can monitor the presence in an environment prior to severe cases”

Covid is already the one that kills the most in Brazil

The increase in the number of deaths led the covid-19 to cause, in the last ten days of April, an average of daily deaths higher than any disease or external causes in the country, according to data from the SIM (Mortality Information System) of the Ministry of Health, consulted yesterday.

The Uol he consulted the database of the system that makes the official count of deaths in the country – which specifies the number of deaths due to cause – and compared them with that of the Transparency Portal of Arpen (National Association of Registrns of Natural People) Brazil, which has disclosed in real time the causes inserted in the death records.

Distance? Bolsonaro will barbecue for 30

Contrary once again to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) of social isolation during the pandemic period, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said today that he will hold a barbecue over the weekend for about 30 guests.

“I’m going to barbecue Saturday (tomorrow) here at home. Let’s have a chat, maybe a little naked. It must be about 30 (guests). There’s not going to be a drink. There will be kitty, R $ 70,00”, said the president when returning at the end of the day to the Palace of Dawn.

Bolsonaro’s performance has drawn attention in the international press. The Lancet magazine stated that Bolsonaro lost “moral compass” in the midst of the pandemic. In an editorial, the scientific publication states that president may be a greater threat to the country’s response to covid-19.

Lockdown advances in Brazil

With the support of the Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, decisions of justice and endorsement of the medical and scientific community, lockdown, a total isolation, has advanced in the country and is already adopted punctually in at least three regions: North, Northeast and Southeast. The measure is another effort in an attempt to stop the advance of coronavirus, which already fills ICUs from public hospitals and killed at least 9,888 people in Brazil.

From next Monday (11), Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio, will be the first city in the southeast to adopt the total blockade. On the other side of Guanabara Bay, Mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republicans) also said he studies the lockdown suggested by Fiocruz – the institution issued a document this week recommending the measure to the capital of Rio de Janeiro, accompanied by economic measures to prevent greater damage to the income of Cariocas.

SP: Doria extends quarantine

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), today announced the extension of quarantine in the state until May 31. The decision was made this morning after a meeting between him, the Coronavirus Contingency Center and secretaries.

In a press conference at the Bandeirantes Palace, Doria was moved and was embarrassed by announcing the increase in isolation and talking about Mother’s Day, which will be celebrated this Sunday (10).

As governor of São Paulo, I would like to give a different news, but the scenario is bleak. We will have to extend the quarantine until May 31st.

Rio: Lockdown and the highest mortality rate

In Rio de Janeiro, Governor Wilson Witzel (PSC) sent, last night, a letter to the MP-RJ (Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro) that determines the preparation of a content proposal to be decreed a lockdown in the State of Rio de Janeiro, blocking all intercity roads and greater restriction of circulation to combat the expansion of the new coronavirus.

It will also be proposed to create a self-declaration document, which should be completed by all those who need to move around the cities. The determination also provides that the use of protective masks will become mandatory. Rio already accounts for 1,394 deaths and 14,156 cases of infected people.

The mortality rate in the state is the highest in the country. The data is contained in a study by the Center for Health Operations and Intelligence (Nois), which brings together experts from various institutions.

In the last three weeks, from April 14 to Monday (4), the mortality rate in Rio de Janeiro went from just over 6% to 9.09%, surpassing São Paulo, which had a rate of 8.25%. Both states have above-average mortality in the country, which is 6.79%.

Student asks for help and discovers that in the wallet is ‘president’

A 31-year-old college student made the request to receive emergency aid from the federal government, but the request was rejected. In trying to find out why, she discovered that her work card contained the position of “President of the Republic”.