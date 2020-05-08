Coronavirus: Latest news and what we know until this Friday (08)

Two states find coronavirus in sewage, and feces have turned to clues to studies
“A large number of people will be asymptomatic, and they eliminate the virus by feces. The virus attaches well to intestinal cells and is being eliminated. By analyzing the sewer, you can know where the virus is most present and where it is not. You can tell what’s going to happen, it can act as an environmental surveillance, a good biomarker of the virus,” says the director of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute, the body responsible for the study in Niterói, researcher José Paulo Gagliardi Leite.
If you detect before it [coronavírus] start taking people to the hospital, you can monitor the presence in an environment prior to severe cases” Covid is already the one that kills the most in Brazil
The increase in the number of deaths led the covid-19 to cause, in the last ten days of April, an average of daily deaths higher than any disease or external causes in the country, according to data from the SIM (Mortality Information System) of the Ministry of Health, consulted yesterday.
Uol he consulted the database of the system that makes the official count of deaths in the country – which specifies the number of deaths due to cause – and compared them with that of the Transparency Portal of Arpen (National Association of Registrns of Natural People) Brazil, which has disclosed in real time the causes inserted in the death records. Distance? Bolsonaro will barbecue for 30
Contrary once again to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) of social isolation during the pandemic period, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said today that he will hold a barbecue over the weekend for about 30 guests.
“I’m going to barbecue Saturday (tomorrow) here at home. Let’s have a chat, maybe a little naked. It must be about 30 (guests). There’s not going to be a drink. There will be kitty, R $ 70,00”, said the president when returning at the end of the day to the Palace of Dawn.
Bolsonaro’s performance has drawn attention in the international press. The Lancet magazine stated that Bolsonaro lost “moral compass” in the midst of the pandemic. In an editorial, the scientific publication states that president may be a greater threat to the country’s response to covid-19.
Lockdown advances in Brazil
With the support of the Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, decisions of justice and endorsement of the medical and scientific community, lockdown, a total isolation, has advanced in the country and is already adopted punctually in at least three regions: North, Northeast and Southeast. The measure is another effort in an attempt to stop the advance of coronavirus, which already fills ICUs from public hospitals and killed at least 9,888 people in Brazil.
From next Monday (11), Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio, will be the first city in the southeast to adopt the total blockade. On the other side of Guanabara Bay, Mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republicans) also said he studies the lockdown suggested by Fiocruz – the institution issued a document this week recommending the measure to the capital of Rio de Janeiro, accompanied by economic measures to prevent greater damage to the income of Cariocas.
SP: Doria extends quarantine
The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), today announced the extension of quarantine in the state until May 31. The decision was made this morning after a meeting between him, the Coronavirus Contingency Center and secretaries.
In a press conference at the Bandeirantes Palace, Doria was moved and was embarrassed by announcing the increase in isolation and talking about Mother’s Day, which will be celebrated this Sunday (10).
As governor of São Paulo, I would like to give a different news, but the scenario is bleak. We will have to extend the quarantine until May 31st. Rio: Lockdown and the highest mortality rate
In Rio de Janeiro, Governor Wilson Witzel (PSC) sent, last night, a letter to the MP-RJ (Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro) that determines the preparation of a content proposal to be decreed a lockdown in the State of Rio de Janeiro, blocking all intercity roads and greater restriction of circulation to combat the expansion of the new coronavirus.
It will also be proposed to create a self-declaration document, which should be completed by all those who need to move around the cities. The determination also provides that the use of protective masks will become mandatory. Rio already accounts for 1,394 deaths and 14,156 cases of infected people.
The mortality rate in the state is the highest in the country. The data is contained in a study by the Center for Health Operations and Intelligence (Nois), which brings together experts from various institutions.
In the last three weeks, from April 14 to Monday (4), the mortality rate in Rio de Janeiro went from just over 6% to 9.09%, surpassing São Paulo, which had a rate of 8.25%. Both states have above-average mortality in the country, which is 6.79%.
Student asks for help and discovers that in the wallet is ‘president’
A 31-year-old college student made the request to receive emergency aid from the federal government, but the request was rejected. In trying to find out why, she discovered that her work card contained the position of “President of the Republic”.
Image: Reproduction
The benefit of the university was denied, because in the digital document, had the information that she was working in two places, a perrengue and both for those who urgently need the assistance of the federal government.
The error is contained in the data of when Adeyula Dias Barbosa Rodrigues worked at a school of the Secretary of State for Education (Sedu). She was in the position of school caretaker for three months. So far there is no part in the document the shutdown of the function. “It’s there in the wallet that I still work there. I haven’t had this role since last year,” she said, who is still trying to resolve the situation.
Brazil tests arthritis medicine for covid
A study of a new drug to combat coronavirus will begin testing in the coming days by the Covid Brazil Coalition. In an interview with the program “Bastidores do Poder”, from Bandeirantes radio, the ICU coordinator of the Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa, Viviane Cordeiro Veiga, commented on the experiment with tocilizumab. A French survey has already shown good test results done with the substance.
The doctor pointed out that the drug is currently used in patients who have rheumatoid arthritis and that it will be analyzed if there will be a decrease in inflammation caused to the body by covid-19.
Image: Divulgação/Poli Team works 18h a day on cheap fan usp
For 18 hours, every day, a group of about 40 researchers, engineers and professors from the Polytechnic School (Poli) of USP (University of São Paulo) works on the project of an emergency pulmonary ventilator, inspire, to be used as soon as possible during the pandemic.
Professor Marcelo Zuffo, one of the coordinators of the project, said that, like the rest of the Brazilian population, the team is also concerned about the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus and an aggravating factor: if one of the members is infected with the disease, the entire project will have to be suspended, because the whole group will have to quarantine.
We work with PPE (personal protective equipment) and with distance from each other. We’re all wearing masks, face shields, gloves and gel alcohol. And periodically we do tests for Covid-19″
Inspire can be manufactured in up to two hours and has a very low cost. While conventional fans cost, on average, R$ 15,000, the value of Inspire is R$ 1,000.
+ Searches: Coronavirus is found in semen
Dome workersand the risk of rape in the pandemic
The mother of a 1-year-old girl, Nielly Vasconcelos, 23, lost, at the beginning of the quarantine caused by the coronavirus, more than a month ago, the four weekly cleanings she did. It is the husband who is managing to pay the bills of the house where they live, in Diadema (SP), doing beak as baker in three bakeries. In addition to all the difficulties, Nielly still had to face harassment while looking for a job.
She often advertises her services on Facebook pages. When approached by an alleged job proposal, came the harassment.
“On a first contact, a guy called early, from a private number, asking if I could clean an empty apartment. I was scared and asked if there was anyone on the scene,” Nielly says. “When he replied that he would be there, I declined. In the afternoon he called again and asked if I would not go to do the cleaning for $ 1,200, but then would have to chew it. I hung up and he started to insist, still sent intimate photos. I had to change the number.” Her case is one of many.
Black people suffer racism while wearing masks
“If you keep talking too much, I’ll get you arrested, you black disgrace.” With his voice shaken and permeated by pauses, the Bahian technologist D.S.S.* 38, reports to Universa one of the countless cases of racism that he experienced. The difference from this to the previous ones is that now the aggression was motivated by the use of the mask, essential in the pandemic.
“My girlfriend and I stopped at a gas station. While I was filling up the car, she went to the pharmacy. Suddenly, I heard the radio from the car standing next to it: ‘Black couple in mask in an X-colored X car’. It caught my attention right away,” says the technologist.
There is also the case of Cleber Xavier, who works in a public institution with video monitoring in Salvador, realized that the use of the prevention mask would not be so simple when returning from work home.” I was arriving at the bus stop and drove by a car. You know when you cross your eyes in the driver’s rearview mirror? He was looking at me and automatically turned on the car, and as I passed he accompanied me with his eyes. I realized he was afraid of me and I didn’t understand,” he says.
Image: Play/YouTube Football returns in Korea with masks on the edge of the field
South Korean football resumed its schedule today, with a match that drew attention for indicating how it can be the reopening of the world to sports in times of coronavirus, gradually and full of care. The match, broadcast on YouTube, had closed gates and many people in masks on the edge of the pitch – often used innocuously.
In jeonju city, Jeonbuk faced Suwon in the K League 1 match and won 1–0 with a goal by Lee Dong-Gook.
He scored in the 38th minute from the second half with a header from the corner. In celebration, party, but with a little more distancing than is usually seen in football.
In Spain, Barcelona went to the field to train with the ball and did exercises on divided fields, after reintroducing themselves and testing their entire squad.
Entertainment: Channels remain open
As the gradual reopening of the economy as of Monday was ruled out, because of the persistence and expansion of cases of coronavirus contagion, operators decided to extend the release of paid channel signals to all subscribers.
According to feltrin’s column, operators and channels in common agreement decided not to close the signals at 11:59 pm on Sunday, as expected by the end of April. It has not yet been decided by what date the signals will remain open to the approximately 15.5 million service subscribers in the country.