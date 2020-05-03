Coronavirus: ‘My son’s killer doesn’t deserve to die of covid-19 in jail’

Mother in Argentina says she fears her son’s asthmatic killer won’t survive covid-19 in jail.

A woman in Argentina has written to authorities to support the release of her son’s killer from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic, acknowledging that asthma puts the prisoner at risk.

In February, Silvia Ontivero had contacted the magistrates, asking that the killer’s parole request be rejected. However, she said the current crisis made her think again.

“I had anger. I had hate. But I never wished for him to die,” she wrote in an open letter.

Recently, Argentine President Alberto Fernández endorsed a plan to protect pandemic prisoners by transferring them to house arrest whenever possible.

There have been riots in prisons across Argentina in recent weeks amid fears that the virus could spread rapidly within overcrowded and poorly sanitized spaces.

The president’s decision has caused controversy, with some fearing that justice will be undone, while others insist that the releases should be broader.

Silvia Ontivero’s son, Alejo Hunau, was murdered in the Andean city of Mendoza in 2004.

Diego Arduino was sentenced to 16 years for the crime.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Mariana Gardey said Arduino was one of 400 inmates in the Mendoza region considered at risk for suffering from health problems that leave them vulnerable.

In an open letter released to the local press, Ontivero said he thought hard and decided to support the idea of house arrest.

“We’re talking about something different now. A pandemic. There is overcrowding in prisons and I can imagine the fear that people inside are feeling,” she wrote.

She also told broadcaster TN that keeping him in prison would be the equivalent of “a death sentence,” something she has always opposed.

Ontivero was a political prisoner for seven years during the country’s military dictatorship, which lasted from 1976 until 1983.

She said earlier that her son’s tormentor incarceration gave her time to reflect, and she wanted to make sure that Arduino would have enough time to do the same, and become a better man, which is why she opposed an early release.