Coronavirus: possible Chinese vaccine will be ‘public good worldwide’, says Xi Jinping

A possible Chinese vaccine against the new coronavirus will become “a global public good,” President Xi Jinping said today at the 73rd WHO World Health Assembly.

In a videobroadcast speech in Geneva, the Chinese president indicated that his country will devote $2 billion over two years to the global fight against covid-19.

Xi Jinping also said his country is in favor of a “full assessment” of the global response to the pandemic once the crisis is overcome, noting that Beijing has always been “transparent.”

