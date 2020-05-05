Home World News International news Coronavirus: rises to 68,279 u.S. deaths; 1,171,510 confirmed cases
Coronavirus: rises to 68,279 u.S. deaths; 1,171,510 confirmed cases

By kenyan

The total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the United States has grown to 1,171,510, according to today’s update (5) from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The number of deaths due to covid-19 reached 68,279.

Compared to yesterday, there were 19,138 new confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, an increase of 1.6%. The pace is lower than that recorded the previous day: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was 2.6% (from 1,122,486 to 1,152,372 cases).

On the other hand, the rate of deaths decreased compared to the previous day, with an increase of about 1.2% (67,456 to 68,279). From the day before yesterday, growth was 2.6% (65,735 to 67,456).

The State of New York is the one with the highest number of official cases of covid-19 in the U.S., with a total of 313,836, followed by (128,269 cases) and Massachusetts (69,087 cases).

Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the U.S. is 5.8%.

The highest peak of new cases of coronavirus was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new infected patients with the disease.

Official cases by state or territory (ordered by where the problem is greatest):

  1. New York: 313,836
  2. New Jersey: 128,269
  3. Massachusetts: 69,087
  4. Illinois: 63,840
  5. California: 54,937
  6. Pennsylvania: 50,092
  7. Michigan: 43,950
  8. Florida: 36,897
  9. Texas: 32,332
  10. Connecticut: 29,973
  11. Louisiana: 29,746
  12. Georgia: 29,196
  13. Maryland: 27,117
  14. Indiana: 20,507
  15. Ohio: 20,474
  16. Virginia: 19,492
  17. Colorado: 16,878
  18. Washington: 15,462
  19. Tennessee: 13,571
  20. North Carolina: 11,848
  21. Iowa: 9,703
  22. Rhode Island: 9,652
  23. Arizona: 8,919
  24. Missouri: 8,754
  25. Alabama: 8,312
  26. Wisconsin: 8,236
  27. Mississippi: 8,207
  28. Minnesota: 7,234
  29. South Carolina: 6,757
  30. Nebraska: 6,083
  31. Nevada: 5,500
  32. Utah: 5,406
  33. Delaware: 5,288
  34. Kansas: 5,245
  35. Kentucky: 5,245
  36. District of Columbia: 5,170
  37. Oklahoma: 4,044
  38. New Mexico: 4,031
  39. Arkansas: 3,469
  40. Oregon: 2,759
  41. South Dakota: 2,668
  42. New Hampshire: 2,588
  43. Idaho: 2,106
  44. Puerto Rico: 1,843
  45. Maine: 1,226
  46. North Dakota: 1,225
  47. West Virginia: 1,224
  48. Vermont: 902
  49. Wyoming: 596
  50. Hawaii: 558
  51. Montana: 457
  52. Alaska: 370
  53. Guam: 149
  54. Virgin Islands: 66
  55. Northern Mariana Islands: 14

