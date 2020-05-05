Coronavirus: rises to 68,279 u.S. deaths; 1,171,510 confirmed cases

The total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the United States has grown to 1,171,510, according to today’s update (5) from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The number of deaths due to covid-19 reached 68,279.
Compared to yesterday, there were 19,138 new confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, an increase of 1.6%. The pace is lower than that recorded the previous day: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was 2.6% (from 1,122,486 to 1,152,372 cases).
On the other hand, the rate of deaths decreased compared to the previous day, with an increase of about 1.2% (67,456 to 68,279). From the day before yesterday, growth was 2.6% (65,735 to 67,456).
The State of New York is the one with the highest number of official cases of covid-19 in the U.S., with a total of 313,836, followed by (128,269 cases) and Massachusetts (69,087 cases).
Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the U.S. is 5.8%.
The highest peak of new cases of coronavirus was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new infected patients with the disease.
Official cases by state or territory (ordered by where the problem is greatest):
- New York: 313,836
- New Jersey: 128,269
- Massachusetts: 69,087
- Illinois: 63,840
- California: 54,937
- Pennsylvania: 50,092
- Michigan: 43,950
- Florida: 36,897
- Texas: 32,332
- Connecticut: 29,973
- Louisiana: 29,746
- Georgia: 29,196
- Maryland: 27,117
- Indiana: 20,507
- Ohio: 20,474
- Virginia: 19,492
- Colorado: 16,878
- Washington: 15,462
- Tennessee: 13,571
- North Carolina: 11,848
- Iowa: 9,703
- Rhode Island: 9,652
- Arizona: 8,919
- Missouri: 8,754
- Alabama: 8,312
- Wisconsin: 8,236
- Mississippi: 8,207
- Minnesota: 7,234
- South Carolina: 6,757
- Nebraska: 6,083
- Nevada: 5,500
- Utah: 5,406
- Delaware: 5,288
- Kansas: 5,245
- Kentucky: 5,245
- District of Columbia: 5,170
- Oklahoma: 4,044
- New Mexico: 4,031
- Arkansas: 3,469
- Oregon: 2,759
- South Dakota: 2,668
- New Hampshire: 2,588
- Idaho: 2,106
- Puerto Rico: 1,843
- Maine: 1,226
- North Dakota: 1,225
- West Virginia: 1,224
- Vermont: 902
- Wyoming: 596
- Hawaii: 558
- Montana: 457
- Alaska: 370
- Guam: 149
- Virgin Islands: 66
- Northern Mariana Islands: 14
This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before it was published.