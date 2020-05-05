Coronavirus: rises to 68,279 u.S. deaths; 1,171,510 confirmed cases

The total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the United States has grown to 1,171,510, according to today’s update (5) from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The number of deaths due to covid-19 reached 68,279.

Compared to yesterday, there were 19,138 new confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, an increase of 1.6%. The pace is lower than that recorded the previous day: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was 2.6% (from 1,122,486 to 1,152,372 cases).

On the other hand, the rate of deaths decreased compared to the previous day, with an increase of about 1.2% (67,456 to 68,279). From the day before yesterday, growth was 2.6% (65,735 to 67,456).

The State of New York is the one with the highest number of official cases of covid-19 in the U.S., with a total of 313,836, followed by (128,269 cases) and Massachusetts (69,087 cases).

Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the U.S. is 5.8%.

The highest peak of new cases of coronavirus was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new infected patients with the disease.

Official cases by state or territory (ordered by where the problem is greatest):

New York: 313,836 New Jersey: 128,269 Massachusetts: 69,087 Illinois: 63,840 California: 54,937 Pennsylvania: 50,092 Michigan: 43,950 Florida: 36,897 Texas: 32,332 Connecticut: 29,973 Louisiana: 29,746 Georgia: 29,196 Maryland: 27,117 Indiana: 20,507 Ohio: 20,474 Virginia: 19,492 Colorado: 16,878 Washington: 15,462 Tennessee: 13,571 North Carolina: 11,848 Iowa: 9,703 Rhode Island: 9,652 Arizona: 8,919 Missouri: 8,754 Alabama: 8,312 Wisconsin: 8,236 Mississippi: 8,207 Minnesota: 7,234 South Carolina: 6,757 Nebraska: 6,083 Nevada: 5,500 Utah: 5,406 Delaware: 5,288 Kansas: 5,245 Kentucky: 5,245 District of Columbia: 5,170 Oklahoma: 4,044 New Mexico: 4,031 Arkansas: 3,469 Oregon: 2,759 South Dakota: 2,668 New Hampshire: 2,588 Idaho: 2,106 Puerto Rico: 1,843 Maine: 1,226 North Dakota: 1,225 West Virginia: 1,224 Vermont: 902 Wyoming: 596 Hawaii: 558 Montana: 457 Alaska: 370 Guam: 149 Virgin Islands: 66 Northern Mariana Islands: 14

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before it was published.