Coronavirus: the economic tension caused by the covid-19 between China and Australia

First, it was the tariffs on Australian barley, then the meat from their slaughterhouses and now the veto is coming to universities.

The pandemic of Coronavirus brought up a latent dispute between China and Australia that threatens a billion-dollar cash flow.

“China is using trade to position its political agenda and show its displeasure with Australia, but there is a strong nationalist element in Australia’s discourse that does not want to show weakness,” says Australian journalist Rebecca Henschke, editor of the BBC’s Asian Service.

“There is a lot of concern about the direction this dispute is taking and the increase in tensions.”

The latest episode of this tension is the recent statements by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morisson: “We will never be intimidated by threats or negotiate our values in response to coercion, come from whoever comes.”

He was referring to China, which launched a series of economic retaliation measures for certain Australian attitudes, which it considered “discriminatory” in the context of the pandemic.

“Both China and Australia have acted unreained in their diplomacy and exposed themselves a lot,” Kerry Brown, an expert on Chinese politics at King’s College and former director of the Center for China Studies at the University of Sydney in Australia, told BBC News World, the BBC’s Spanish service.

“You can’t talk about a trade war, although obviously a lot of diplomatic tensions are occurring. If there is a ‘divorce’, the economy will dictate how this will be resolved,” says the analyst.

On the brink of recession

For Australia, it’s the worst possible time for an economic confrontation with China: just as it prepares for reopening after the lockdowns that have put the country on the brink of its first recession in nearly 30 years.

“Australia has avoided recession so far largely thanks to its relationship with China, which is a key player in its economy. But if Australia really goes into recession, it will act more pragmatically,” brown says.

“The country depends on China, but also on the United States, its security partner, which at the same time is at odds with China. It’s an almost impossible balance.”

The arrival of the pandemic prompted the Australian government to impose a series of restrictions and close trade and offices to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

At the same time as the limitations were imposed, economic aid and stimulus packages equivalent to 13.3% of GDP were implemented.

With just over 7,300 cases and 102 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University until Tuesday (16), authorities began reopening economic activity with a view to normalization in July.

China, on the other hand, has suffered a drop in reports of local transmission of new cases, although it has continued to keep records of “imported” cases, most of them citizens returning from affected areas.

Until Monday (15), the country had recorded more than 84,338 cases and 4,638 deaths.

How did the dispute begin?

A trigger for the current escalation can be found in the fact that Australia has requested the opening of an independent international investigation into the origins of the new coronavirus, something the United States had also requested.

“Hundreds of thousands of deaths, millions have lost their jobs and billions have seen their lives affected. The least the world can hope for is an investigation. And Australia is not alone (in calling for this investigation),” Australian Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Simon Birmingham said in May.

This angered Beijing, which responded a few days later by partially barring imports of beef from Australia. It then imposed 80% tariffs on Australian barley, saying the product did not comply with commercial regulations.

This week, it was the turn of the universities.

But the veto isn’t just for students. Last week, China advised all its citizens to avoid travelling to Australia, warning that there was a “significant increase” in racist attacks against Asians.

Education and tourism are respectively Australia’s third and fourth largest foreign markets and contribute significantly to its economy.

China provides Australia with a large number of tourists and students, which has grown over the years. Since 2010, it is your biggest business partner.

“China is a veryimportant to the Australian economy and one of its largest importers of coal and beef. It is also fundamental in the tourism sector and in education, as many Chinese study in Australia,” henschke explains.

Chinese students accounted for 28% of australia’s more than 750,000 foreign students last year, according to government statistics.

Australian universities had financial difficulties during the pandemic, as border closures disrupted students from outside. Several institutions in the country have declared that they are facing a financial crisis.

They could lose $8.3 billion over the next two years if Chinese students decide not to study in the country, Salvatore Babones, an associate professor at the University of Sydney, told the Australian Financial Review.

“China is the most important country for trade in Australia,” brown says. “And if Chinese students and tourists stop going to Australia, it will be a disaster for their economy.”

‘Discriminatory incidents’

This reaction is also a response to restrictions imposed by the Australian government in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, preventing thousands of Chinese students from returning to Australia.

But Australian authorities deny there is discrimination. They claim that the country is one of the safest for foreign students and that it is a “successful” and “multicultural” society that provides “high-level education.”

However, Australian academic centres have long been accused by researchers of failing to provide greater support to outside students.

An investigation conducted in 2018 by ABC News, Australia’s public television, noted that “a large number of foreign students say they have difficulty communicating effectively in English, attending class or completing tasks properly.”

“Academics and experts in education and employment told ABC that English standards are generally low or non-existent and that students face stressful situations that cause them to cheat [nas provas]”says the report.

Several universities have denied these accusations.

“Many universities have made strong statements, ensuring that their doors are open to students from China and other parts of Asia,” Henschke says. “But it is also a fact that they are aware of their enormous dependence on foreign students, who represent much of their income.”

‘A political game’

On Wednesday, the Group of Eight, a coalition of Australia’s leading universities, called China’s warning “disappointing” and “unjustified.”

The group also said it had asked the Chinese Embassy in Australia for examples of racism, which were not provided to them.

“It is worrying that once again international education, and particularly China, is the pawn of a political game for which we are not responsible,” said the entity’s executive director, Vicki Thomson.

When we have statements such as this, which are from our perspective very disappointing and unjustified, it raises some level of concern. Universities caught in crossfire as China escalates war of words https://t.co/uksRpOUv1J Via @InQldMedia — Vicki Thomson (@ThomsonVicki) June 10, 2020

Meanwhile, government agencies, community groups and the media have reported dozens of racist attacks and abuses against Asians in Australia since the pandemic began.

In one of several serious incidents recorded on video, a woman was accused of a racist attack on two Melbourne University students in April.

“In recent years, there have been many episodes of racism towards Asians in Australia, but the problem is not new. There is an underlying current of racism in Australia, and the view of China as a threat is also historic,” henschke says.

The BBC editor believes there are “contradictory reactions” from Australian society to this situation of conflict with China, which many consider “very risky” for Australia.

“Australia is unlikely to win a contest against China. Why risk so much to earn so little? Australia’s economy is already going into recession,” henschke says.

“There is division in Australia because everyone knows that the country needs China economically and diplomatically. But at the same time, he doesn’t want to give an image of weakness,” he adds.

“Australia feels weak and vulnerable against China,” Brown adds. “China, which is much stronger and more powerful, and in many ways, sees Australia with paternalism, as a smaller nation that needs it. And for the most part, that’s because there is no obvious alternative to China for its economy.”