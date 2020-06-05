Coronavirus: U.S. passes 108,000 deaths and has more than 1.8 million cases

The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the United States has grown to 108,064, according to today’s update (5) from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number of confirmed cases reached 1,862,656.

Compared to yesterday, there were 20,555 new confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, an increase of 1.1%. The pace is higher than that recorded the previous day: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was 0.8% (from 1,827,425 to 1,842,101 cases).

The rate of deaths increased compared to the previous day, with an increase of about 0.9% (107,029 to 108,064). From the day before yesterday to yesterday, growth was 0.7% (106,202 to 107,029).

New York City records the highest number of official covid-19 cases in the United States, with a total of 202,319, followed by New York State (169,727 cases) and New Jersey (162,530 cases).

Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the United States is 5.8%.

The highest peak of new coronavirus cases was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new cases infected with the disease.

Official cases by state or territory (ordered where the problem is greatest):

New York City: 202,319 New York State: 169,727 New Jersey: 162,530 Illinois: 124,759 California: 119,807 Massachusetts: 102,063 Pennsylvania: 74,385 Texas: 69,920 Florida: 58,701 Michigan: 58,241 Maryland: 56,770 Georgia: 49,847 Virginia: 48,532 Connecticut: 43,239 Louisiana: 41,562 Ohio: 37,282 Indiana: 36,096 North Carolina: 31,966 Colorado: 27,360 Minnesota: 26,273 Tennessee: 25,289 Arizona: 22,753 Washington: 22,729 Iowa: 20,804 Wisconsin: 19,892 Alabama: 19,082 Mississippi: 16,560 Rhode Island: 15,325 Nebraska: 15,117 Missouri: 14,057 South Carolina: 13,005 Utah: 11,015 Kentucky: 10,705 Kansas: 10,170 Delaware: 9,773 District of Columbia: 9,120 Nevada: 9,090 Arkansas: 8,425 New Mexico: 8,353 Oklahoma: 6,707 South Dakota: 5,247 New Hampshire: 4,876 Puerto Rico: 4,508 Oregon: 4,474 Idaho: 3,054 North Dakota: 2,706 Maine: 2,446 West Virginia: 2,102 Vermont: 1,025 Wyoming: 921 Hawaii: 619 Montana: 539 Alaska: 513 Guam: 179 U.S. Virgin Islands: 71 Northern Mariana Islands: 26

