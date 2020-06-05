Coronavirus: U.S. passes 108,000 deaths and has more than 1.8 million cases

The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the United States has grown to 108,064, according to today’s update (5) from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number of confirmed cases reached 1,862,656.
Compared to yesterday, there were 20,555 new confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, an increase of 1.1%. The pace is higher than that recorded the previous day: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was 0.8% (from 1,827,425 to 1,842,101 cases).
The rate of deaths increased compared to the previous day, with an increase of about 0.9% (107,029 to 108,064). From the day before yesterday to yesterday, growth was 0.7% (106,202 to 107,029).
New York City records the highest number of official covid-19 cases in the United States, with a total of 202,319, followed by New York State (169,727 cases) and New Jersey (162,530 cases).
Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the United States is 5.8%.
The highest peak of new coronavirus cases was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new cases infected with the disease.
Official cases by state or territory (ordered where the problem is greatest):
- New York City: 202,319
- New York State: 169,727
- New Jersey: 162,530
- Illinois: 124,759
- California: 119,807
- Massachusetts: 102,063
- Pennsylvania: 74,385
- Texas: 69,920
- Florida: 58,701
- Michigan: 58,241
- Maryland: 56,770
- Georgia: 49,847
- Virginia: 48,532
- Connecticut: 43,239
- Louisiana: 41,562
- Ohio: 37,282
- Indiana: 36,096
- North Carolina: 31,966
- Colorado: 27,360
- Minnesota: 26,273
- Tennessee: 25,289
- Arizona: 22,753
- Washington: 22,729
- Iowa: 20,804
- Wisconsin: 19,892
- Alabama: 19,082
- Mississippi: 16,560
- Rhode Island: 15,325
- Nebraska: 15,117
- Missouri: 14,057
- South Carolina: 13,005
- Utah: 11,015
- Kentucky: 10,705
- Kansas: 10,170
- Delaware: 9,773
- District of Columbia: 9,120
- Nevada: 9,090
- Arkansas: 8,425
- New Mexico: 8,353
- Oklahoma: 6,707
- South Dakota: 5,247
- New Hampshire: 4,876
- Puerto Rico: 4,508
- Oregon: 4,474
- Idaho: 3,054
- North Dakota: 2,706
- Maine: 2,446
- West Virginia: 2,102
- Vermont: 1,025
- Wyoming: 921
- Hawaii: 619
- Montana: 539
- Alaska: 513
- Guam: 179
- U.S. Virgin Islands: 71
- Northern Mariana Islands: 26
