Coronavirus: U.S. passes 108,000 deaths and has more than 1.8 million cases

By kenyan

The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the United States has grown to 108,064, according to today’s update (5) from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number of confirmed cases reached 1,862,656.

Compared to yesterday, there were 20,555 new confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, an increase of 1.1%. The pace is higher than that recorded the previous day: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was 0.8% (from 1,827,425 to 1,842,101 cases).

The rate of deaths increased compared to the previous day, with an increase of about 0.9% (107,029 to 108,064). From the day before yesterday to yesterday, growth was 0.7% (106,202 to 107,029).

New York City records the highest number of official covid-19 cases in the United States, with a total of 202,319, followed by New York State (169,727 cases) and New Jersey (162,530 cases).

Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the United States is 5.8%.

The highest peak of new coronavirus cases was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new cases infected with the disease.

Official cases by state or territory (ordered where the problem is greatest):

  1. New York City: 202,319
  2. New York State: 169,727
  3. New Jersey: 162,530
  4. Illinois: 124,759
  5. California: 119,807
  6. Massachusetts: 102,063
  7. Pennsylvania: 74,385
  8. Texas: 69,920
  9. Florida: 58,701
  10. Michigan: 58,241
  11. Maryland: 56,770
  12. Georgia: 49,847
  13. Virginia: 48,532
  14. Connecticut: 43,239
  15. Louisiana: 41,562
  16. Ohio: 37,282
  17. Indiana: 36,096
  18. North Carolina: 31,966
  19. Colorado: 27,360
  20. Minnesota: 26,273
  21. Tennessee: 25,289
  22. Arizona: 22,753
  23. Washington: 22,729
  24. Iowa: 20,804
  25. Wisconsin: 19,892
  26. Alabama: 19,082
  27. Mississippi: 16,560
  28. Rhode Island: 15,325
  29. Nebraska: 15,117
  30. Missouri: 14,057
  31. South Carolina: 13,005
  32. Utah: 11,015
  33. Kentucky: 10,705
  34. Kansas: 10,170
  35. Delaware: 9,773
  36. District of Columbia: 9,120
  37. Nevada: 9,090
  38. Arkansas: 8,425
  39. New Mexico: 8,353
  40. Oklahoma: 6,707
  41. South Dakota: 5,247
  42. New Hampshire: 4,876
  43. Puerto Rico: 4,508
  44. Oregon: 4,474
  45. Idaho: 3,054
  46. North Dakota: 2,706
  47. Maine: 2,446
  48. West Virginia: 2,102
  49. Vermont: 1,025
  50. Wyoming: 921
  51. Hawaii: 619
  52. Montana: 539
  53. Alaska: 513
  54. Guam: 179
  55. U.S. Virgin Islands: 71
  56. Northern Mariana Islands: 26

