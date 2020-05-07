Coronavirus: U.S. records 73,297 deaths and 1,219,066 confirmed cases

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the United States rose to 73,297, according to today’s update (7) from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The number of confirmed cases reached 1,219,066.

Compared to yesterday, there were 25,253 new confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, a growth of 2.1%. The pace is higher than that recorded the day before: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was 1.9% (from 1,171,510 to 1,193,813 cases).

On the other hand, the rate of deaths decreased in relation to the previous day, with an increase of about 3.5% (70,802 to 73,297). From the day before yesterday, growth was 3.6% (68,279 to 70,802).

The State of New York is the one with the highest number of official cases of covid-19 in the U.S., with a total of 318,915, followed by New Jersey (131,890 cases) and Massachusetts (72,025 cases).

Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the U.S. is 6%.

The highest peak of new cases of coronavirus was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new infected patients with the disease.

Official cases by state or territory (ordered by where the problem is greatest):

New York: 318,915 New Jersey: 131,890 Massachusetts: 72,025 Illinois: 68,232 California: 58,815 Pennsylvania: 51,845 Michigan: 45,054 Florida: 38,002 Texas: 34,422 Connecticut: 30,995 Georgia: 30,607 Louisiana: 30,472 Maryland: 28,163 Indiana: 21,870 Ohio: 21,576 Virginia: 21,570 Colorado: 17,738 Washington: 15,905 Tennessee: 14,006 North Carolina: 12,758 Iowa: 10,404 Rhode Island: 10,205 Arizona: 9,707 Missouri: 9,102 Alabama: 8,946 Wisconsin: 8,901 Mississippi: 8,686 Minnesota: 8,579 South Carolina: 6,936 Nebraska: 6,771 Delaware: 5,939 Kentucky: 5,934 Kansas: 5,734 Nevada: 5,663 Utah: 5,663 District of Columbia: 5,461 New Mexico: 4,291 Oklahoma: 4,054 Arkansas: 3,568 Oregon: 2,916 South Dakota: 2,779 New Hampshire: 2,740 Idaho: 2,158 Puerto Rico: 1,968 Maine: 1,330 North Dakota: 1,323 West Virginia: 1,276 Vermont: 908 Wyoming: 631 Hawaii: 573 Montana: 456 Alaska: 372 Guam: 151 U.S. Virgin Islands: 66 Northern Mariana Islands: 15

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before it was published.