Coronavirus: U.S. records 73,297 deaths and 1,219,066 confirmed cases

By kenyan

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the United States rose to 73,297, according to today’s update (7) from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The number of confirmed cases reached 1,219,066.

Compared to yesterday, there were 25,253 new confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, a growth of 2.1%. The pace is higher than that recorded the day before: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was 1.9% (from 1,171,510 to 1,193,813 cases).

On the other hand, the rate of deaths decreased in relation to the previous day, with an increase of about 3.5% (70,802 to 73,297). From the day before yesterday, growth was 3.6% (68,279 to 70,802).

The State of New York is the one with the highest number of official cases of covid-19 in the U.S., with a total of 318,915, followed by New Jersey (131,890 cases) and Massachusetts (72,025 cases).

Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the U.S. is 6%.

The highest peak of new cases of coronavirus was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new infected patients with the disease.

Official cases by state or territory (ordered by where the problem is greatest):

  1. New York: 318,915
  2. New Jersey: 131,890
  3. Massachusetts: 72,025
  4. Illinois: 68,232
  5. California: 58,815
  6. Pennsylvania: 51,845
  7. Michigan: 45,054
  8. Florida: 38,002
  9. Texas: 34,422
  10. Connecticut: 30,995
  11. Georgia: 30,607
  12. Louisiana: 30,472
  13. Maryland: 28,163
  14. Indiana: 21,870
  15. Ohio: 21,576
  16. Virginia: 21,570
  17. Colorado: 17,738
  18. Washington: 15,905
  19. Tennessee: 14,006
  20. North Carolina: 12,758
  21. Iowa: 10,404
  22. Rhode Island: 10,205
  23. Arizona: 9,707
  24. Missouri: 9,102
  25. Alabama: 8,946
  26. Wisconsin: 8,901
  27. Mississippi: 8,686
  28. Minnesota: 8,579
  29. South Carolina: 6,936
  30. Nebraska: 6,771
  31. Delaware: 5,939
  32. Kentucky: 5,934
  33. Kansas: 5,734
  34. Nevada: 5,663
  35. Utah: 5,663
  36. District of Columbia: 5,461
  37. New Mexico: 4,291
  38. Oklahoma: 4,054
  39. Arkansas: 3,568
  40. Oregon: 2,916
  41. South Dakota: 2,779
  42. New Hampshire: 2,740
  43. Idaho: 2,158
  44. Puerto Rico: 1,968
  45. Maine: 1,330
  46. North Dakota: 1,323
  47. West Virginia: 1,276
  48. Vermont: 908
  49. Wyoming: 631
  50. Hawaii: 573
  51. Montana: 456
  52. Alaska: 372
  53. Guam: 151
  54. U.S. Virgin Islands: 66
  55. Northern Mariana Islands: 15

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before it was published.

