Coronavirus: U.S. records 73,297 deaths and 1,219,066 confirmed cases

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the United States rose to 73,297, according to today’s update (7) from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The number of confirmed cases reached 1,219,066.
Compared to yesterday, there were 25,253 new confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, a growth of 2.1%. The pace is higher than that recorded the day before: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was 1.9% (from 1,171,510 to 1,193,813 cases).
On the other hand, the rate of deaths decreased in relation to the previous day, with an increase of about 3.5% (70,802 to 73,297). From the day before yesterday, growth was 3.6% (68,279 to 70,802).
The State of New York is the one with the highest number of official cases of covid-19 in the U.S., with a total of 318,915, followed by New Jersey (131,890 cases) and Massachusetts (72,025 cases).
Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the U.S. is 6%.
The highest peak of new cases of coronavirus was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new infected patients with the disease.
Official cases by state or territory (ordered by where the problem is greatest):
- New York: 318,915
- New Jersey: 131,890
- Massachusetts: 72,025
- Illinois: 68,232
- California: 58,815
- Pennsylvania: 51,845
- Michigan: 45,054
- Florida: 38,002
- Texas: 34,422
- Connecticut: 30,995
- Georgia: 30,607
- Louisiana: 30,472
- Maryland: 28,163
- Indiana: 21,870
- Ohio: 21,576
- Virginia: 21,570
- Colorado: 17,738
- Washington: 15,905
- Tennessee: 14,006
- North Carolina: 12,758
- Iowa: 10,404
- Rhode Island: 10,205
- Arizona: 9,707
- Missouri: 9,102
- Alabama: 8,946
- Wisconsin: 8,901
- Mississippi: 8,686
- Minnesota: 8,579
- South Carolina: 6,936
- Nebraska: 6,771
- Delaware: 5,939
- Kentucky: 5,934
- Kansas: 5,734
- Nevada: 5,663
- Utah: 5,663
- District of Columbia: 5,461
- New Mexico: 4,291
- Oklahoma: 4,054
- Arkansas: 3,568
- Oregon: 2,916
- South Dakota: 2,779
- New Hampshire: 2,740
- Idaho: 2,158
- Puerto Rico: 1,968
- Maine: 1,330
- North Dakota: 1,323
- West Virginia: 1,276
- Vermont: 908
- Wyoming: 631
- Hawaii: 573
- Montana: 456
- Alaska: 372
- Guam: 151
- U.S. Virgin Islands: 66
- Northern Mariana Islands: 15
