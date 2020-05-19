Coronavirus: U.S. records 90,000 deaths and 1.5 million confirmed cases

The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the United States has risen to 90,340, according to today’s update from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The number of confirmed cases reached 1,504,830.
Compared to yesterday, there were 933 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the country, an increase of 1%. The pace is higher than that recorded the day before: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was 0.7% (from 88,709 to 89,407 dead).
On the other hand, the pace of new confirmed cases increased in relation to the previous day, with an increase of about 1.6% (1,480,349 to 1,504,830). From the day before yesterday, growth was 0.9% (1,467,065 to 1,480,349).
The State of New York is the one with the highest number of official cases of covid-19 in the United States, with a total of 349,214, followed by New Jersey (148,039 cases) and Illinois (96,485 cases).
Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the United States is 6%.
The highest peak of new cases of coronavirus was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new infected patients with the disease.
Official cases by state or territory (ordered by where the problem is greatest):
- New York: 349,214
- New Jersey: 148,039
- Illinois: 96,485
- Massachusetts: 87,052
- California: 80,430
- Pennsylvania: 63,666
- Michigan: 51,915
- Texas: 48,693
- Florida: 46,442
- Maryland: 41,546
- Connecticut: 38,116
- Georgia: 38,081
- Louisiana: 34,832
- Virginia: 32,145
- Ohio: 28,272
- Indiana: 28,255
- Colorado: 22,095
- North Carolina: 19,023
- Washington: 18,611
- Tennessee: 18,121
- Minnesota: 17,029
- Iowa: 15,082
- Arizona: 14,170
- Rhode Island: 12,795
- Wisconsin: 12,687
- Alabama: 12,587
- Mississippi: 11,704
- Missouri: 10,945
- Nebraska: 10,625
- South Carolina: 8,942
- Kansas: 8,340
- Delaware: 8,037
- Kentucky: 7,935
- Utah: 7,459
- District of Columbia: 7,270
- Nevada: 6,921
- New Mexico: 6,096
- Oklahoma: 5,247
- Arkansas: 4,813
- South Dakota: 4,027
- Oregon: 3,687
- New Hampshire: 3,652
- Puerto Rico: 2,710
- Idaho: 2,455
- North Dakota: 1,931
- Maine: 1,741
- West Virginia: 1,502
- Vermont: 940
- Wyoming: 766
- Hawaii: 589
- Montana: 470
- Alaska: 399
- Guam: 154
- U.S. Virgin Islands: 69
- Northern Mariana Islands: 21
This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before it was published.