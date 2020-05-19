Coronavirus: U.S. records 90,000 deaths and 1.5 million confirmed cases

The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the United States has risen to 90,340, according to today’s update from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The number of confirmed cases reached 1,504,830.

Compared to yesterday, there were 933 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the country, an increase of 1%. The pace is higher than that recorded the day before: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was 0.7% (from 88,709 to 89,407 dead).

On the other hand, the pace of new confirmed cases increased in relation to the previous day, with an increase of about 1.6% (1,480,349 to 1,504,830). From the day before yesterday, growth was 0.9% (1,467,065 to 1,480,349).

The State of New York is the one with the highest number of official cases of covid-19 in the United States, with a total of 349,214, followed by New Jersey (148,039 cases) and Illinois (96,485 cases).

Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the United States is 6%.

The highest peak of new cases of coronavirus was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new infected patients with the disease.

Official cases by state or territory (ordered by where the problem is greatest):

New York: 349,214 New Jersey: 148,039 Illinois: 96,485 Massachusetts: 87,052 California: 80,430 Pennsylvania: 63,666 Michigan: 51,915 Texas: 48,693 Florida: 46,442 Maryland: 41,546 Connecticut: 38,116 Georgia: 38,081 Louisiana: 34,832 Virginia: 32,145 Ohio: 28,272 Indiana: 28,255 Colorado: 22,095 North Carolina: 19,023 Washington: 18,611 Tennessee: 18,121 Minnesota: 17,029 Iowa: 15,082 Arizona: 14,170 Rhode Island: 12,795 Wisconsin: 12,687 Alabama: 12,587 Mississippi: 11,704 Missouri: 10,945 Nebraska: 10,625 South Carolina: 8,942 Kansas: 8,340 Delaware: 8,037 Kentucky: 7,935 Utah: 7,459 District of Columbia: 7,270 Nevada: 6,921 New Mexico: 6,096 Oklahoma: 5,247 Arkansas: 4,813 South Dakota: 4,027 Oregon: 3,687 New Hampshire: 3,652 Puerto Rico: 2,710 Idaho: 2,455 North Dakota: 1,931 Maine: 1,741 West Virginia: 1,502 Vermont: 940 Wyoming: 766 Hawaii: 589 Montana: 470 Alaska: 399 Guam: 154 U.S. Virgin Islands: 69 Northern Mariana Islands: 21

