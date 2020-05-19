Home World News International news Coronavirus: U.S. records 90,000 deaths and 1.5 million confirmed cases
Coronavirus: U.S. records 90,000 deaths and 1.5 million confirmed cases

By kenyan

The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the United States has risen to 90,340, according to today’s update from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The number of confirmed cases reached 1,504,830.

Compared to yesterday, there were 933 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the country, an increase of 1%. The pace is higher than that recorded the day before: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was 0.7% (from 88,709 to 89,407 dead).

On the other hand, the pace of new confirmed cases increased in relation to the previous day, with an increase of about 1.6% (1,480,349 to 1,504,830). From the day before yesterday, growth was 0.9% (1,467,065 to 1,480,349).

The State of New York is the one with the highest number of official cases of covid-19 in the United States, with a total of 349,214, followed by New Jersey (148,039 cases) and Illinois (96,485 cases).

Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the United States is 6%.

The highest peak of new cases of coronavirus was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new infected patients with the disease.

Official cases by state or territory (ordered by where the problem is greatest):

  1. New York: 349,214
  2. New Jersey: 148,039
  3. Illinois: 96,485
  4. Massachusetts: 87,052
  5. California: 80,430
  6. Pennsylvania: 63,666
  7. Michigan: 51,915
  8. Texas: 48,693
  9. Florida: 46,442
  10. Maryland: 41,546
  11. Connecticut: 38,116
  12. Georgia: 38,081
  13. Louisiana: 34,832
  14. Virginia: 32,145
  15. Ohio: 28,272
  16. Indiana: 28,255
  17. Colorado: 22,095
  18. North Carolina: 19,023
  19. Washington: 18,611
  20. Tennessee: 18,121
  21. Minnesota: 17,029
  22. Iowa: 15,082
  23. Arizona: 14,170
  24. Rhode Island: 12,795
  25. Wisconsin: 12,687
  26. Alabama: 12,587
  27. Mississippi: 11,704
  28. Missouri: 10,945
  29. Nebraska: 10,625
  30. South Carolina: 8,942
  31. Kansas: 8,340
  32. Delaware: 8,037
  33. Kentucky: 7,935
  34. Utah: 7,459
  35. District of Columbia: 7,270
  36. Nevada: 6,921
  37. New Mexico: 6,096
  38. Oklahoma: 5,247
  39. Arkansas: 4,813
  40. South Dakota: 4,027
  41. Oregon: 3,687
  42. New Hampshire: 3,652
  43. Puerto Rico: 2,710
  44. Idaho: 2,455
  45. North Dakota: 1,931
  46. Maine: 1,741
  47. West Virginia: 1,502
  48. Vermont: 940
  49. Wyoming: 766
  50. Hawaii: 589
  51. Montana: 470
  52. Alaska: 399
  53. Guam: 154
  54. U.S. Virgin Islands: 69
  55. Northern Mariana Islands: 21

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before it was published.

