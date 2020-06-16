Home World News International news Coronavirus: U.S. will have more than 200,000 deaths by October, study says
Coronavirus: U.S. will have more than 200,000 deaths by October, study says

By kenyan

A projection used as a model to predict the expansion of the Coronavirus in the world indicates that the United States will have 201,129 deaths by October.

Projections show that the drop in deaths will be difficult for President Donald’s Country Trump, with an increase in daily deaths predicted in September and October.

The model, from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment, predicted 170,000 deaths in the same period as of last week.

The White House has been using the study as a reference since the beginning of the pandemic and is one of 19 surveys currently featured on the CDC website.

Ali Mokdad, one of the creators of the model, said two reasons led to an increase in the estimate.

“Increased mobility and premature relaxation of social distancing have led to cases in Florida, Arizona and other states. That means more projected deaths,” Mokdad told CNN in an email.

“The second part is that we are projecting for October 1st, which means that the increase in this wave will result in our starting point for the second wave, which will be stronger [caso os casos aumentem] ” he added.

Currently, the United States has 115,644 deaths and nearly 2.1 million cases, according to CDC data.

