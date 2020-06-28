Covid-19 reaches 6 months with Brazil as one of the “global threats”

Next week, the world will complete six months of an unprecedented health crisis, which has shaken societies across the planet and, as the UN quoted, turned the world upside down. The pandemic, however, shows no signs of losing strength and, next week, the number of 10 million cases will be reached.

If it took two months for the first hundred thousand cases to be registered, today this mark is reached daily. Every week, almost one million new contaminants are added.

But half a year after China’s first official alert, on December 31, 2019, and months after the global emergency declared by WHO at the end of January, it is the situation in Brazil that largely occupies the limelight in the debates at doors. closed in Geneva.

With 200 million inhabitants and without control, the country is considered by experts as a “global threat” in the fight against the pandemic, alongside the USA.

In general and counting since the first cases, Brazil appears in the second position in terms of deaths and cases. But, for experts, it is not the number accumulated since the beginning of the crisis that gives a more useful picture of the situation.

Official EU data indicate that, in the last 30 days, Brazil has led in the registration of new cases, with 863 thousand, almost one hundred thousand above the runner-up, the USA. In terms of deaths, the country also ranks first in the last month, with a total of 30,600.

In the past seven days, Brazil still leads the world in terms of deaths and new cases, according to WHO data.

In 14 days, the virus’ incubation period, Brazil also ranks first. There were 441 thousand cases in this period, 20% of all cases in the world.

But it’s not just the high number that worries you. For international agencies, there is currently no clear plan in Brazil for how to get out of the crisis, the population’s fatigue over quarantine makes the measure increasingly fragile, the government’s economic aid package shows serious limits and there is not a sufficient increase. in the number of tests.

The result is an internal assessment of the most pessimistic about the country, which has come to be seen as a real problem to the global response and an example not to be followed.

Brazil’s exclusion from the list of countries that will be allowed to fly back to Europe as of July 1 is just a sign of how the world is reacting. The EU promises to present a new list with new countries every 15 days. But diplomats from Brussels confirm to the column that there is strong resistance against an eventual inclusion of Brazil in the immediate future.

Order is not to respond to Bolsonaro’s provocations

Officially, the order within WHO is not to criticize specific governments in public, including Brazil. Tedros Ghebreyesus, the entity’s director-general, began to act with caution in his press conferences, precisely in order not to deepen what is already a political crisis of enormous proportions.

With each reference to Brazil in public, WHO leaders quickly cite the case of other countries to make it clear that they are not singling out the crisis.

The order in the agency is not to respond to the criticisms and provocations of President Jair Bolsonaro or Donald Trump. Tedros considers that the countries are his leaders and, therefore, it would not be up to him to counterattack in public. But there is also an understanding that an even greater political crisis would not save lives.

Third, the WHO considers that many of the criticisms and threats to leave the organization, as Bolsonaro did, are only speeches to attend to his electoral base.

The column found that, even after announcing its break with WHO, the American government to this day has not even sent a letter to the organization to formalize its intention. That is, the USA continues to be part of the body.

In the case of Brazil, while Bolsonaro publicly attacks the agency, behind the scenes Itamaraty sent a letter to international organizations asking to be part of an international vaccine alliance.

Indignation

But, far from the spotlight, Brazil is treated with harsh words by some of the main leaders of the international agency, who consider that the government is making the population pay a high price for “irresponsible attitudes” by its leaders.

The references to Brazil behind the scenes alternate between “indignation” and a real concern that the lack of control will remain for weeks yet.

The indignation refers to the fact that Latin America was the region that had, in theory, the most time to prepare. If the crisis started in Asia, it passed through Europe before landing hard in the region. “Brazil had time to prepare and chose to minimize the crisis,” said a senior official at the agency. “Many lives could have been saved,” he said.

For weeks, WHO warned countries that it was time to prepare. But, on the Brazilian side, the reaction was also considered “slow” by the UN summit.

Today, Mike Ryan, WHO’s director of operations, admits that more deaths will continue to be recorded in Latin America. Behind the scenes, the fear is that there is no way to predict yet when the disease will reach its peak.