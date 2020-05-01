Cured of covid, cancer patient stopped chemotherapy to treat viruses

American Eliza Paris, diagnosed with stage IV appendix cancer, was infected with the new coronavirus and had to discontinue her chemotherapy to treat the new disease. It was “a very tough fight”, as she described it, but Paris managed to recover.

“With cancer, I thought I’d been through everything I could have been through in my life. Then the covid-19 came, and it’s a different battle. I think the worst part is that it’s so unknown, there’s not so much research out there, there’s not a lot of data,” the American said in an interview with CNN’s Newsroom.

“It was a very tough fight. You know, I thought I’d been through everything that could be thrown at me with cancer and then Covid came in and it’s just a whole other battle… it’s so unknown.” – Eliza Paris, cancer patient who survived coronavirushttps://t.co/5KjVmNw5NW pic.twitter.com/6G2tPYsQ64 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 30, 2020

She reported that the symptoms of coronavirus are very different, and “not being able to breathe is scary.” “To be totally isolated because of how contagious [o vírus] is, ” he added, “it was very different for me. I was used to having my support system with me at the hospital. [quando fazia quimioterapia], and this was a battle that I had to win all by myself,” he recalled.

As for stopping chemotherapy to treat covid-19, even though she knew there was a risk of the tumors growing again, Paris said it was “really disappointing”, but added that she trusted her oncologist. “She knew that my body had to get stronger to fight cancer,” he said.

At the age of 27, the American said she was ready to return to treat her cancer, diagnosed two years ago. According to her, winning the battle against coronavirus gives her more determination to fight tumors. “If I won the covid-19, I can beat cancer too,” he believes.

1 million cured in the world

About a third of the world’s population that has been infected by the new coronavirus — or just over 1 million people — has managed to heal from the disease, according to a survey by Johns Hopkins University.

Spain is the country with the highest absolute number of recovered (137.9845), followed by the United States (125,636), Germany (123,500), China (78,493) and Italy (75,945).