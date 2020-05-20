Home World News International news Customer shoots us restaurant cook after mask argument
Customer shoots us restaurant cook after mask argument

By kenyan

A man has been arrested in the United States on suspicion of shooting a restaurant employee after refusing to wear the mask amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Kelvin Watson, 27, was arrested on Monday after the disagreement, recorded last week at a network of ‘fast food’ Waffle House in Aurora, a suburb of Denver (Colorado, west).

Watson, who was released after posting bail, will be arrawentnosted on Friday by the prosecution for attempted murder.

On the day of the incident, the restaurant refused to serve the suspect if he did not cover his face with a mask, according to the arrest bulletin to which the AFP had access.

Wearing masks is not mandatory in Colorado, but authorities recommend residents wear them when they leave their homes.

Witnesses claimed that Watson put a pistol on the showcase and told the cook, “I can blow your brains out right now,” according to the document.

The next night, the accused returned to the restaurant and after they asked him to leave, he allegedly assaulted the cook and began chasing him to the outside of the establishment.

“Once out, the suspect shouted statements like ‘Better close your mouth and serve me’, before shooting once,” the victim, who is recovering in hospital, told AFP today.

“The motive for the shooting is still under investigation,” police said in a statement.

Aurora’s Waffle House is working, as are many restaurants, during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, with home and takeaway orders.

