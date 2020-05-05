Home World News International news Deaths from covid-19 fall in the U.S. after one month, with 1,015...
Deaths from covid-19 fall in the U.S. after one month, with 1,015 deaths in 24h

By kenyan

The United States recorded 1,015 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the lowest daily number in a month, according to a count released today by Johns Hopkins University.

This survey conducted between 20:30 (21:30 Brasilia) yesterday and the same time today brings to 68,689 the number of deaths by the epidemic of covid-19 in the country.

Daily balance sheets in the United States are not below 1,000 deaths since the beginning of April.

The contagion curve has stabilized since mid-April.

But an internal report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which was accessed by The New York Times and Washington Post, predicts an outbreak in mid-May with more than 3,000 deaths and 200,000 new cases of coronavirus every day through June 1, after some states began suspending their containment measures.

The United States has the highest number of registered cases of covid-19 in the world, with nearly 1.2 million infected.

About 187,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to official figures.

