Despite demonstrations by traders, Paraguay will keep borders closed

Paraguayan President Mário Abdo Benítez reiterated today that the country’s borders will remain closed to maintain the containment of the spread of Coronavirus, despite the requests of merchants in cities near Brazil, the most economically affected for three months without border exchange.

On a visit to the department of Concepción in the north of the country, Abdo Benítez demonstrated understanding of the situation and acknowledged the efforts of traders.

“With pain in my soul, I want to send a message to those who suffer in the north that the sacrifice they are making is to save the lives of innocent people,” he said.

The Paraguayan president announced that the grant programs will be strengthened, with special attention to the inhabitants of border towns such as Salto del Guaira, Ciudad del Este and Pedro Juan Caballero, among others.

He also acknowledged the traders’ right to demonstrate, but stressed that the government has chosen to “take care of the lives of Paraguayans” and will continue with this policy until the risks disappear.

In mid-March, Paraguay announced the closure of its borders as one of the first measures to prevent the movement of the virus, and the situation in Brazil, the second country with the most cases worldwide, makes a short-term reopening unlikely.

In fact, the Paraguayan government has warned on other occasions that schools and borders will be the last to return to normal operation. “All the effort that has been made can be lost if we allow the opening of borders,” the president said.

Paraguay detected its first case of coronavirus on March 7, and a few days later decreed quarantine to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2. To date, the neighboring country has reported 1,145 infections, with 11 deaths.