Domestic violence: ‘I was raped by my wife for 10 years’

Young tells how he became a victim of domestic sexual abuse and how he found a way out.

Most reports of domestic violence are against women. A third of all women and girls experience physical or sexual violence during their lifetime, according to the UN.

Much less common, and less commented, are attacks on male partners or relatives.

Domestic violence against men is taboo in many societies, and victims often have to face their difficulties alone.

A young Ukrainian shared his story with the BBC on condition of anonymity. Read below what he reported and expert advice on how to recognize the signs of abuse and what to do about it.

My first wife

I don’t know if my friends suspected anything. Everything looked great in appearances: smiling faces, friends, lots of money, happiness and confidence. We traveled half the world together.

I wasn’t afraid of her when we were traveling: she wouldn’t hurt me in front of other people. The most important thing was to avoid being alone with her.

Only recently did I realize that I was raped by my ex-wife for 10 years.

Ira was my first wife. We met in our early twenties and she asked me out.

My parents told me I had to leave their house immediately after I started dating someone. In other words, starting a relationship meant giving up family and a roof: one day, I had to give up everything. It was scary.

Low self-esteem

Besides, my mother was ashamed of me and what I was like. I had very low self-esteem.

My first attempts at sex were with Ira, and at that time, I wanted it. However, it was not completely normal: it was painful and aggressive. Our first sex lasted about five hours, and I was in pain afterwards.

She had this craze, that there had to be sperm at the end. I’d be rubbed until I could. On average, it lasted from one to two hours.

Sex is supposed to be enjoyable, but it’s never been pleasant for me. I had no experience and used to think it was like that, and so I used to give consent. But then I said no, but that didn’t stop her from continuing. That’s when it turned into rape.

Andncurralado

I had to travel abroad on a long business trip. I was afraid of losing Ira, so I asked her to travel with me. I even offered to get married first. She refused, but she joined me. That’s when it all started.

I was overwhelmed and wanted to rest, but she started demanding sex. I agreed once, twice… She’d say, “I do, I need it, so you need it, come on, I’ve been waiting a long time.” I’d say, “No, I don’t want to, I want to rest, I’m tired.”

Then she beat me and there was nothing I could do. She used to scratch my skin with her nails until she bled, she used to punch me. She never left marks on my face, she only hurt what was covered: my chest, back, hands.

I didn’t stand up to it because I thought hitting a woman was aggressive and wrong. That’s how my parents raised me.

I was feeling small, weak and just couldn’t escape. She’d get what she wanted.

I tried to rent a separate room for myself at the hotel once. But I didn’t speak the local language, so they didn’t understand me at the reception. I ended up trapped.

I was afraid to go back from work to the hotel, so I used to wander around the mall until closing time. After that, I walked around town. It was autumn, cold and damp, and I hadn’t taken any warm clothes with me.

Finally, I had urinary tract infections, prostatitis and fever. That didn’t stop Ira: I had to do what she wanted.

Weekends were the worst times: it happened on Saturday morning and Sunday night. I counted the days before I returned to Ukraine. I thought this would end our relationship, but I was wrong.

“I tried to leave, but I gave up”

I moved back in with my parents and didn’t intend to keep in touch with Ira, much less live with her. But my attempts to free me dragged on for years.

We’d fight, I’d hang up my phone and block it everywhere. I’d hide, but she’d come and sit on the other side of the closed door. She’d call me and promise me everything would be okay.

And I’d go back to her every time. I was too scared to be alone.

At first, I made many attempts to leave her, then less and finally gave up. She insisted we get married, and we got married, even though I didn’t want it anymore.

Ira was jealous of everyone: my friends, my family. Wherever I went, I always had to call her. I had to be with her, within her reach.

She couldn’t go anywhere without me. I was kind of a toy that had to entertain her all the time.

Ira didn’t have a job. I was the provider, I cooked and I cleaned. We rented a large apartment with two bathrooms. I was forbidden to use the master bathroom and had to use the visitors. Every morning I had to wait until she woke up at nine or ten o’clock, otherwise I’d disturb her sleep.

She decided we had to sleep in different rooms and my room had no lock. I could never be alone.

When I was doing something wrong, she would yell at me and hit me. This used to occur once a day or every other day.

For whatever happened, she blamed me. I kept hearing about what kind of man she needed, what and how he should be.

I remember coming down the stairs and sitting in the car, crying. She walked past me and noticed me. When I came home, she said she was sorry for me, but she couldn’t stop.

Then everything would start over the next day. No matter what I did and how bad I would feel, nothing changed.

I’m not perfect either. To avoid all this, I worked 10, 12, 14 hours a day, on weekends and holidays. It’s simple: some people drink and others work.

Why don’t victims of violence leave their aggressors?

– People who grew up in a family where there was violence reproduce the behavior of their parents in their families

– Fear of isolation and stereotypes: “What will neighbors say?”, “A child should grow up with father and mother”

– The early stages (psychological abuse) are difficult to recognize. Therefore, the abused person gradually gets used to it and loses the ability to assess the situation and act.

– The person who suffers violence often has nowhere to go, depends financially on the aggressor or is in a vulnerable position (such as pregnancy or with young children)

– When asking the authorities for help, they hear “These are family problems” and give up

Alyona Kryvuliak, head of The Strada-Ukraine National Hotline Department, and Olena Kochemyrovska, a U.N. consultant in preventing and combating gender-related violence, mentioned these and other reasons.

‘I started talking and I couldn’t stop’

When you’re in a situation like this, you don’t realize what’s happening to you. You don’t see the way out and you don’t listen to anyone. You don’t even think you have a chance to escape, it’s total hopelessness.

I did things I didn’t want to do because I was used to it. I always owed everyone something and it never belonged to me. It belonged to my grandmother, to my parents. I always thought you had to sacrifice everything for the sake of a relationship.

And then I sacrificed my interests and myself, which seemed normal to me back then. Then everything got even worse.

At first, I just didn’t like it, but during the last three to four years of the relationship, sex triggered constant panic attacks. This happened whenever Ira could catch me and force me.

When I panicked, I’d push her away, hide and run. He ran away from home, or at least from the living room.

Ira thought we were having sexual problems because of me. Then, from time to time, she would take me to a sexologist.

Whenever I said there was something I didn’t like and just didn’t want sex, they told me I was the problem. I kept my mouth shut about rape and rape.

For Ira, these visits were proof of her argument. I talked about the violence just before the divorce. I started talking and I couldn’t stop.

‘How I found support and a way out’

It was autumn, I was in bed with bronchitis and fever of 39 to 40 degrees for about two weeks. No one had spoken to me all this time. That’s when I realized my life was worthless and no one would notice if I died there.

It was a moment of horror, disgust and incredible self-pity. I wanted to tell someone, but I didn’t know who or how.

I once went to my parents’ house when they were not there, just to be alone.

I was on the internet and got into a chat that appeared in an ad window. Everything was anonymous there, as if you didn’t exist.

It was the first time I said anything about what was happening to me. I still didn’t recognize it as abuse, but from that moment on, I started saying “no” over and over.

First, it was about little things, it was important for me to say “no” instead of being quiet. Whenever I needed strength, I remembered those weeks when I got sick.

I ended up meeting a family therapist, who supported me. Ira and I had time to talk during the sessions, and she was forbidden to interrupt me. That’s when I first talked about the abuse.

She was so angry, she yelled at me and said it wasn’t true.

However, she proposed a divorce soon after that. I don’t think she wanted that, I believe it was her attempt to silence me. I knew I wouldn’t get another chance, and I agreed.

There was a line in one office, so we went to another. I was thinking to myself: I have to do this while I still have the chance.

And we did that.

When I got the divorce papers a month later, it was the happiest day of my life.

The day after the divorce, I yelled at her, “You were raping me!”

“Was I raping you?” she replied. “So what?”

I didn’t know what to answer and I still don’t know. In a way, she admitted what she had done, but mostly laughed about it.

I moved back in with my parents, quit my job and stayed home for a few weeks. I was afraid she was out there somewhere, looking for me.

One day she came back and started knocking on the door, kicking and screaming. My mom said she was scared. I smiled at myself: “Mom, you can’t imagine…”

It’s important to understand: it kills

I didn’t collect evidence and I didn’t tell anyone.

I could probably have told my parents, but since my childhood I knew they weren’t able to keep secrets. I also didn’t know how to talk to my friends about the things that were happening to me.

I was looking for support groups, but in Ukraine they are only for women. Finally, I found an online community of mutual support for men from San Francisco.

The first psychotherapist I went to in Ukraine ridiculed me: “It doesn’t happen that way. She’s a girl and you’re a boy.” So I switched specialists six times and i’m finally getting help. It took me eight months to let someone hold my hand.

How can men get psychological help?

Psychological support groups were set up in the Parent Club community in Ukraine, but the initiative did not last long, according to activist Max Levin. He says the men weren’t ready to see a psychologist.

Alyona Kryvuliak, of La Strada-Ukraine, says the men began asking for help only when the La Strada hotline started working 24 hours a day.

But even now, men are primarily concerned with anonymity and are not ready to defend their rights in public institutions such as courts or police.

For male victims, psychological withdrawal from abuse can be a time-consuming process, explains psychologist, psychotherapist and sexologist Yulia Klymenko. After all, society does not help with phrases such as “boys do not cry” or “men are physically stronger”.

A person with a trauma of sexual, psychological or physical abuse may seem unusual to the community. According to Klymenko, clients with complex traumas involving various types of abuse need to be “resurrected” for a long time, regardless of gender or age.

I considered suing her. The lawyers said there was a chance of getting a restraining order. But I don’t need it now. For a long time, I just wanted her to admit what she had done and apologize.

I’m not going to work yet, and it’s very hard to get out of bed every morning. I have nothing to live for. I don’t even know what I’ve been doing all year.

I know I’ll never have a relationship and never have children. I gave up on myself.

But, damn, I was silent for so long, and it messed up my life. Maybe there’s a guy in a similar situation at the moment and he reads my story.

It is important that he understands: it will not end, nothing will be fixed, it is a real mess that nunca will disappear and kill you. If you understand that, at least you have a chance.

In Brazil, where to call in case of violence?

In Brazil, 190 is a telephone number of the Military Police, which should be activated in general cases of immediate need or rapid relief. The call is free of charge. Other numbers are 192, from the emergency medical service, and 193 from the Fire Department.

By Dial 100, which is also a toll-free and 24-hour call, you can report human rights violations. In addition to reporting by phone, it is also possible to report through the App Protect Brazil, available for iOs and Android.

According to the government, the service “can be considered as a ’emergency room’ of human rights because it also addresses serious situations of violations that have just occurred or that are still ongoing, activating the competent bodies, enabling the blatant”.