Dozens of bodies are found in moving trucks in New York

Dozens of decomposing bodies were found in rented moving trucks in the Brooklyn district of New York (USA) after residents complained to the smelly police from the vehicles, which were parked outside a funeral home.

According to one of the complaints, made by phone, there was “blood coming out of one of the trucks”. The officers who went to the funeral home to investigate the case found the employees placing bodies in other trucks, refrigerated.

A source linked to the investigation opened by police on Wednesday told the television network “ABC News” that inside two trucks that were outside the funeral home there were about 50 bodies. These vehicles had been leased from the U-Haul company and are used for changes.

Refrigeration trucks are being used by hospitals and funeral homes during the new coronavirus pandemic to keep bodies in good condition before they are buried by family members.

The cause of death of the people whose bodies were in the moving trucks was not disclosed.

A spokesperson for the funeral home told ABC News that due to the number of deaths from covid-19, the company ran out of space, but denied that there were bodies in the trucks, but rather furniture they had to take from the establishment.

Although police said no crime was committed, they opened an investigation into the number of bodies stored without refrigeration.

