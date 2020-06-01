Driver advances truck against anti-srracist demonstration in U.S.

A protest in Minneapolis, United States, was interrupted by a driver speeding his truck toward a crowd of thousands of protesters.

What just happened?!?! pic.twitter.com/308JBKRna3 — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) May 31, 2020

According to the Minneapolis Department of Public Safety, the only injured was the driver of the vehicle —he was arrested and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The protest was against racism and police brutality in the country. The mobilizations began after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a police action on Monday (25) in Minneapolis.

At the time of the attack, protesters were kneeling in protest —Floyd died of asphyxiation after a police officer pressed his knee against his neck for 10 minutes while the victim warned that he could not breathe.