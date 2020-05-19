Home World News International news Earthquake kills four people and injures 23 others in China
Earthquake kills four people and injures 23 others in China

Four people died and 23 others were injured in an earthquake in Yunnan province in southwestern China, local authorities said today (Monday night in Brazil).

The quake struck Qiaojia County on Monday night, yunnan’s government said.

The earthquake occurred near the city of Zhaotong, with a population of more than six million, and recorded magnitude 5.0, according to the seismological authority of the Government of China.

State news agency Xinhua reported that rescue teams, including firefighters, were sent to 16 municipalities.

China is regularly hit by earthquakes, especially in the mountainous regions of the west and southwest.

A massive 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Sichuan province last year killed 13 and injured nearly 200 people, damaging a large number of structures.

A powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquake in Sichuan in 2008 left 87,000 dead or missing.

