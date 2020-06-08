Home World News International news England: statue of slave trader was 'affront', says mayor
World NewsInternational news

England: statue of slave trader was ‘affront’, says mayor

By kenyan

The mayor of Bristol, England, called the statue of Edward Colston, a local merchant who made his fortune from trafficking Africans to perform slave labor in the Americas, “affront.”

Yesterday, demonstrators toppled the statue during a protest against racism in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and motivated by the death of American George Floyd, murdered by a white police officer in the United States.

In an interview with British network Sky News, Marvin Rees said that as an elected politician he could not “tolerate criminal damage”, but added: “But I cannot pretend, as the son of a Jamaican migrant, that the presence of the statue of a slave trader in the middle of the city was a personal affront to me and people like me.”

Rees said the statue — thrown into a river that cuts through the city — will be recovered and placed in one of the local museums. “What happened to this statue is part of the history of this city,” the mayor said.

The statue of Edward Colston (1636-1721) was erected in 1895. It is estimated that he negotiated the transport of 84,000 men, women and children as slaves in the late 17th century.

