England will reopen cinemas, museums and galleries from 4 July

Cinemas, museums and galleries in England could reopen from 4 July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce tomorrow as he sets out which sectors of the economy could be resumed.

The UK is gradually reopening its economy as the number of deaths and cases of covid-19 is falling. The country is among the most affected in the world by the pandemic of the new Coronavirus.

The last stage is scheduled to begin on July 4 and will have some places of greater risk, such as those in the culture and arts sector, resuming their activities, although with rules to maintain social distancing.

“The more we open, the more important it is that everyone follows the guidelines of social distancing. We will not hesitate to reverse these steps if necessary to prevent the virus from getting out of control,” said a source in Johnson’s office.

The Prime Minister is due to speak before Parliament tomorrow afternoon.

Johnson will also announce the findings of a review on whether the rule that people should keep a distance of two meters at all times to prevent the spread of the virus should be maintained.

The Prime Minister faces pressure from his own party and lobbying businessmen to end the two-meter rule.