Eric Trump says coronavirus will ‘disappear’ after us elections

By kenyan

As the death toll approaches 90,000 in the United States, Eric Trump – son of u.S. President Donald Trump – suggested that the pandemic of the new coronavirus would be a hoax and that Democrats use it to undermine his father’s re-election campaign.

In an interview with Fox News, he defended the reopening of business in the country and stated that after election day the virus would disappear “magically”.

“They think they’re taking donald’s greatest tool Trump, which is to enter an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every time,” he said.

He added, “And guess what, after November 3rd, the coronavirus will magically disappear suddenly and disappear and everyone will be able to reopen.”

So far, the numbers of infected and killed in the United States are the highest in the world. According to the latest johns hopkins university count released today, there are already 1,486,376 cases.

