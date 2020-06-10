Europe calls for immediate ceasefire in Libya

The head of European diplomacy and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Italy today called on all sides of Libya to immediately stop military operations and respect the ceasefire.

Signed by the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, and Foreign Ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian (France), Heiko Mass (Germany) and Luigi Di Maio (Italy), the declaration called on “all Libyan and international parties to immediately stop all military operations immediately.”

European ministers also insisted on the need to “engage constructively in the 5+5 negotiations,” referring to a joint military commission that helped negotiate a ceasefire announced in Cairo, Egypt, earlier this month.

Meanwhile, international efforts should include “the withdrawal of all foreign forces, mercenaries and military equipment provided in violation of the UN arms embargo in all regions of Libya,” the joint statement said.

The Libyan ceasefire was endorsed by Marshal Khalifa Haftar and is expected to take effect on Monday.

However, forces loyal to libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) have declared their goal of taking Sirte, the hometown of former leader Muammar Gaddafi, and consolidating after a series of recent victories against Haftar’s men.

The joint statement calls on those fighting in Libya “to participate constructively in all aspects of the UN-led dialogue to pave the way for a comprehensive political agreement, in accordance with the parameters set in Berlin.”

At a meeting in the German capital on January 19, the main countries involved in the conflict agreed to respect the arms embargo and stop interfering in Libya’s internal affairs.

The African country has been in chaos since the 2011 uprising, which toppled and led to the assassination of Qaddafi.

Haftar, backed in the east of the country, has been seeking to regain control of the entire territory since last year, fighting the GNA in a failed attempt to take the capital Tripoli.