Ex-Cuban spy trained by CIA to kill Fidel Castro dies

Cuban Antonio Veciana, a CIA spy who dedicated his life to trying to kill Fidel Castro and destabilize the island’s communist government, died in Miami at age 91, his daughter said today.

The radical anticastrist, who is said to have provoked the wave of panic that resulted in the exodus called “Pedro Pan” in the 1960s, died yesterday in a hospital after a long illness, Ana Veciana-Suárez told AFP.

Antonio Veciana published his autobiography in 2017 in a book entitled “Trained To Kill: The Plans of the Company to Eliminate Castro, Kennedy and Che”, co-written with journalist Carlos Harrison.

There, he recounts how CIA agent David Atlee Phillips (whom he knew as “Bishop”) recruited him in 1959 and trained him in Havana to kill Fidel, who died of natural causes in 2016.

As an accountant for the National Bank of Cuba, Veciana was trained to “be invisible” and plan actions that would undermine the popularity of revolutionaries.

“The work I did is what terrorists do. What happens is that they didn’t call him that way,” Veciana told AFP in an interview given three years ago at his home, on the occasion of the release of his memoirs.

At that time, Veciana circulated the rumor of a supposed bill, according to which the new government of Fidel Castro would take from the parents the power over the children.

“So the parents sent about 14,000 people here,” he said. “Many later reunited with their children, but others could not see them again because they died or could not leave the country.”

This exodus went down in history as “Operation Pedro Pan.” Between 1960 and 1962, parents took their children out of Cuba through the offices of the Catholic Church. Unaccompanied adult children were welcomed into camps in Florida.

Veciana was exiled to the United States in 1961, then a foiled attack on Fidel.

After being contacted by “Bishop” in Miami, he founded the anti-castro paramilitary group “Alpha 66”, which in the ’60s and ’70s took command actions against the Cuban government.

He subsequently committed two other foiled attacks on Fidel.

In 1979, he abandoned efforts to eliminate the Cuban ruler.

