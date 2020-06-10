Ex-Miss Hitler is convicted of belonging to far-right group

A former contestant on the “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant and her boyfriend were arrested today in the UK for belonging to the far-right group National Action (NA).

Birmingham County Court sentenced Alice Cutter, 24, and Mark Jones, 25, to five and a half years in prison. Two other men — Ary Jack, 24, and Connor Scothern, 19 — were given four years and six months and 18 months, respectively, for the same crime. A fifth defendant was sentenced to three years in prison last year, according to German TV network Deutsche Welle.

According to local police, the five met frequently to demonstrate their ideology and prejudiced demonstrations. The organization recruited young people into the group, shared “intensely shocking” images mocking the Holocaust and glorifying Hitler.

Alice worked as a waitress, but participated in Miss Hitler’s beauty pageant under the nickname “Miss Buchenwald”, a reference to the Nazi concentration camp of World War II.

At the trial, Cutter denied joining the group, despite images showing her posing posters with the phrase “Hitler was right”, publicly.

Judge Paul Farrer told Cutter that “although she did not have an organizational or leadership role in the group, she was a trusted confidant of one of the group’s leaders, in addition to being in a committed relationship with Jones.”