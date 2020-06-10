Home World News International news Ex-Miss Hitler is convicted of belonging to far-right group
World NewsInternational news

Ex-Miss Hitler is convicted of belonging to far-right group

By kenyan

A former contestant on the “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant and her boyfriend were arrested today in the UK for belonging to the far-right group National Action (NA).

Birmingham County Court sentenced Alice Cutter, 24, and Mark Jones, 25, to five and a half years in prison. Two other men — Ary Jack, 24, and Connor Scothern, 19 — were given four years and six months and 18 months, respectively, for the same crime. A fifth defendant was sentenced to three years in prison last year, according to German TV network Deutsche Welle.

According to local police, the five met frequently to demonstrate their ideology and prejudiced demonstrations. The organization recruited young people into the group, shared “intensely shocking” images mocking the Holocaust and glorifying Hitler.

Alice worked as a waitress, but participated in Miss Hitler’s beauty pageant under the nickname “Miss Buchenwald”, a reference to the Nazi concentration camp of World War II.

At the trial, Cutter denied joining the group, despite images showing her posing posters with the phrase “Hitler was right”, publicly.

Judge Paul Farrer told Cutter that “although she did not have an organizational or leadership role in the group, she was a trusted confidant of one of the group’s leaders, in addition to being in a committed relationship with Jones.”

Related news

International news

Europe calls for immediate ceasefire in Libya

kenyan -
The head of European diplomacy and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Italy today called on all sides of Libya to...
Read more
International news

Detected covid-19 in troops sent to Washington to contain protests

kenyan -
Members of the National Guard of the Capital of the United States tested positive for the Coronavirus after being sent to recent...
Read more
International news

Peru overcomes 200,000 cases of covid-19 with nearly saturated hospitals

kenyan -
Peru today surpassed the mark of 200,000 cases of the new Coronavirus, which has caused oxygen shortages for critically ill patients in...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Don’t celebrate end of pandemic ahead of time, Pope tells faithful

VATICAN CITY, 7 JUN (ANSA) - During the celebration of the Angelus on Sunday (7), Pope Francis urged people not to diminish health security...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Briton rescued after spending six days in well in Bali

Bali, Indonesia, 7 Jun 2020 (AFP) - Briton Jacob Roberts, 29, was rescued in Bali...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Bride and groom celebrate wedding in anti-corruption protest in Philadelphia

Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon turned an anti-riot protest into a wedding party yesterday afternoon...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Protesters tear down statue of slave trader in England

Protesters today tore down in Bristol, England, the statue of Edward Colston, a local merchant...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,708FansLike
3,477FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kirinyaga MCA shaves head in celebration of Waiguru impeachment

County news Stanley Kasee -
Moments after Kirinyaga County Governor Ann Waiguru was impeached as the county governor, the majority of the ward representatives went into celebrations. However, one MCA...
Read more

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunzinza passes away at 55 years

News Laiza Maketso -
Pierre Nkurunziza, Burundi's Head of State has passed away at the age of 55. Reports indicate President Nkurunziza passed away on June 8 after suffering...
Read more

Redykyulas hints on a comeback to comedy

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
One of Kenya’s most celebrated comedy shows, Redykyulas, is planning to host a major come-back gig on the Churchill Show. Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie,...
Read more

Sharp rise in COVID cases as 127 more test positive

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID cases in Kenya has risen by 127, taking the tally nationally to 2,989 cases. Dr Rashid Aman, Health CAS said that...
Read more

The deals that led to Waiguru’s impeachment

News Tracy Nabwile -
On 9th June, Members of County Assembly impeached Governor Ann Waiguru. The legislators accused her of accenting shady tenders. The MCAs had a special sitting...
Read more

AG Paul Kihara responds to Maraga’s public attacks on President Uhuru...

News Alfred Kiura -
Attorney General Paul Kihara has hit back at Chief Justice David Maraga following his recent public attacks on President Uhuru Kenyatta. While addressing the media...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke