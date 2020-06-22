Example for Bolsonaro, Sweden is 2nd country in Europe in cases by inhabitants

Sweden has become an example for President Jair Bolsonaro by choosing not to apply quarantine in the fight against the spread of the new Coronavirus. Today, however, the country has become the second in cases per 100,000 inhabitants of Europe, while its isolated neighbors are already experiencing the slowdown of the disease.

With 56,043 confirmed cases in a population of just over 10 million people, Sweden now has a rate of 550.3 reported cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It is second in Europe, behind Luxembourg with 675.5 infected for every 100,000. However, the latter’s population is much smaller, with a little more than 613,000 inhabitants.

The data are from the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC). Luxembourg and Sweden are followed by Belgium (530) and Spain (526). The European average is 282.7.

In Brazil, whose population exceeds 211 million inhabitants and confirmed cases of covid-19 exceeded the mark of 1 million last Friday (19), the rate for every 100,000 inhabitants is around 516, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

While Europe sees a drop in its numbers of cases and deaths, Sweden is still not seeing growth. The country has overcome 1,000 cases daily, more than Spain and Italy, which were once considered epicenters of the disease and are now undergoing a reopening process.

Herd immunization

The UK is another European nation that still has daily numbers above 1,000. A similarity between Sweden and the United Kingdom was the bet on the so-called “herd immunization” instead of quarantine. In this strategy, the population is left to become freely contaminated in order to reach a percentage of more than 60% of people infected and possibly immunized by the disease. With more people immunized and less susceptible, the disease would fall.

However, the strategy is criticized by physicians and scientists, as the extent of immunization caused by the new coronavirus is not yet known. In addition, it ignores that the simultaneous high contamination of people can overload health systems and lead to their collapse, which would increase the number of deaths from homelessness.

The UK abandoned the strategy after the figures exploded and britain’s famous public health system (NHS) came close to collapse. The fact that the British Prime Minister contracted the virus and developed a serious picture of covid-19 – requiring intensive care – also contributed to the change.

Sweden, however, continues to bet that it does not need to close bars, restaurants and schools. Only universities and visits to nursing homes were restricted. The country has decided to bet on “social responsibility”, in which the government only recommends the measures and believes that the population will obey.

This month, Swedish government epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said the country has made less than expected progress towards achieving herd immunity. Contagion rates in Sweden are much higher than anywhere else in the Nordic region. The mortality rate of covid-19 is among the worst in the world. He admitted that the plan caused too many deaths.

An analysis of 50,000 tests by Werlabs, a private company, shows that about 14% of people tested in the last six weeks in the Stockholm region have developed antibodies to covid-19. The figure compares to a study published this month on Bergamo – formerly the epicenter of covid-19 in Italy – according to which 57% of the people tested had developed antibodies.

Bolsonaro has already used this strategy of Sweden as an example to be replicated in Brazil. For him, the country should not adopt closing trades to contain the pandemic. “If it were up to me, almost nothing would have been closed, like Sweden,” he said on May 14 in criticism of the states that have adopted social isolation.

Yesterday, during a campaign rally, the President of the United States put Brazil and Sweden on the same level, as bad examples of fighting coronavirus. “Ask them how they are in Brazil, he is a great friend of mine, they are not very well. You’ve heard a lot about Sweden. Ask them how they’re doing. We saved a million lives, now it’s time to get back to work,” he said.

*With Bloomberg