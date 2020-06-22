Home World News International news Example for Bolsonaro, Sweden is 2nd country in Europe in cases by...
World NewsInternational news

Example for Bolsonaro, Sweden is 2nd country in Europe in cases by inhabitants

By kenyan

Sweden has become an example for President Jair Bolsonaro by choosing not to apply quarantine in the fight against the spread of the new Coronavirus. Today, however, the country has become the second in cases per 100,000 inhabitants of Europe, while its isolated neighbors are already experiencing the slowdown of the disease.

With 56,043 confirmed cases in a population of just over 10 million people, Sweden now has a rate of 550.3 reported cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It is second in Europe, behind Luxembourg with 675.5 infected for every 100,000. However, the latter’s population is much smaller, with a little more than 613,000 inhabitants.

The data are from the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC). Luxembourg and Sweden are followed by Belgium (530) and Spain (526). The European average is 282.7.

In Brazil, whose population exceeds 211 million inhabitants and confirmed cases of covid-19 exceeded the mark of 1 million last Friday (19), the rate for every 100,000 inhabitants is around 516, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

While Europe sees a drop in its numbers of cases and deaths, Sweden is still not seeing growth. The country has overcome 1,000 cases daily, more than Spain and Italy, which were once considered epicenters of the disease and are now undergoing a reopening process.

Herd immunization

The UK is another European nation that still has daily numbers above 1,000. A similarity between Sweden and the United Kingdom was the bet on the so-called “herd immunization” instead of quarantine. In this strategy, the population is left to become freely contaminated in order to reach a percentage of more than 60% of people infected and possibly immunized by the disease. With more people immunized and less susceptible, the disease would fall.

However, the strategy is criticized by physicians and scientists, as the extent of immunization caused by the new coronavirus is not yet known. In addition, it ignores that the simultaneous high contamination of people can overload health systems and lead to their collapse, which would increase the number of deaths from homelessness.

The UK abandoned the strategy after the figures exploded and britain’s famous public health system (NHS) came close to collapse. The fact that the British Prime Minister contracted the virus and developed a serious picture of covid-19 – requiring intensive care – also contributed to the change.

Sweden, however, continues to bet that it does not need to close bars, restaurants and schools. Only universities and visits to nursing homes were restricted. The country has decided to bet on “social responsibility”, in which the government only recommends the measures and believes that the population will obey.

This month, Swedish government epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said the country has made less than expected progress towards achieving herd immunity. Contagion rates in Sweden are much higher than anywhere else in the Nordic region. The mortality rate of covid-19 is among the worst in the world. He admitted that the plan caused too many deaths.

An analysis of 50,000 tests by Werlabs, a private company, shows that about 14% of people tested in the last six weeks in the Stockholm region have developed antibodies to covid-19. The figure compares to a study published this month on Bergamo – formerly the epicenter of covid-19 in Italy – according to which 57% of the people tested had developed antibodies.

Bolsonaro has already used this strategy of Sweden as an example to be replicated in Brazil. For him, the country should not adopt closing trades to contain the pandemic. “If it were up to me, almost nothing would have been closed, like Sweden,” he said on May 14 in criticism of the states that have adopted social isolation.

Yesterday, during a campaign rally, the President of the United States put Brazil and Sweden on the same level, as bad examples of fighting coronavirus. “Ask them how they are in Brazil, he is a great friend of mine, they are not very well. You’ve heard a lot about Sweden. Ask them how they’re doing. We saved a million lives, now it’s time to get back to work,” he said.

*With Bloomberg

Related news

International news

Former advisor to Trump, Bolton says in an interview that he will vote for Joe Biden

kenyan -
Former Security Adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, John Bolton declared that he should vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in this...
Read more
International news

Why the Bank of England doesn’t want to return 31 tons of gold from Venezuela

kenyan -
Thirty-one tons of gold are at the center of a legal dispute between the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) and the Bank...
Read more
International news

With “damming”, Brazil sets record for new cases in the world in 24 hours

kenyan -
The number of new cases of covid-19 registered by Brazil in 24 hours and submitted to who represents a new world record....
Read more
NewsLaiza Maketso -

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives Ruto yet another blow

Barely hours after clinching two political bigwigs, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt his deputy another blow. The Head of State has shown his support...
Read more
EntertainmentAlfred Kiura -

I’ve seen light skin get away with murder – Yvonne Okwara...

Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has come out to disclose how dark-skinned women in the media industry have to struggle and fight for...
Read more
HealthEdwin Ginni -

Kala Azar disease outbreak: 4 dead 13 hospitalized

At least four people have died and 13 others admitted following the outbreak of the Kala-azar disease in Kitui county. According to Nursing Officer at...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

More woes to Ruto as Uhuru’s allies plan to frustrate Jubilee...

Jubilee wrangles continue running deep as deputy president William Ruto unveiled his new political outfit Jubilee Asili causing friction and deep division in the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,713FansLike
3,489FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

DPs camp mass exodus shaking the once sought-after numerical strength

Politics Laiza Maketso -
Like a house of cards, the exponential power once enjoyed by the Deputy President's camp continues diminishing daily. Recently, Mary Wamaua, Maragua Mp, announced...
Read more

Government to train youths for online job – CS Mucheru

News Chuoyo Protus -
ICT CS, Joe Mucheru said that the government is looking to train youths on how they could exploit technology to earn a living during...
Read more

The harrowing crisis of COVID-19 to Kenyans according to Infotrak

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
A survey by data company, Infotrak, has revealed that 87% of Kenyans are struggling to feed their families during this lockdown period. The survey was...
Read more

Ruto allies explain why will not attend the Parliamentary Group meeting

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
Two of Ruto's allies have decided to defy President Uhuru Kenyatta by declaring openly that they would not attend the Parliamentary Group meeting. Speaking...
Read more

Kalonzo explains why Raila ditched them after the 2017 elections

News Tracy Nabwile -
Recently, the Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka signed an agreement with the ruling Jubilee Party. Speaking at an interview, Kalonzo explained why the future...
Read more

Sonko asks Uhuru to fix the issues in NMS

News Tracy Nabwile -
Nairobi governor Mike Sonko recently said that he is not against the deal between him and the national government. However, he asked President Uhuru...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke