Filipino baby of only 16 days is the youngest patient to overcome covid-19

A 16-day-old baby born in the Philippines is the youngest patient in the world to recover from the new coronavirus, health officials in the Asian country said Thursday.

Kobe Manjares – named after NBA star Kobe Bryant, killed in a plane crash in January – was admitted to Manila National Pediatric Hospital with just five days to live, where he tested positive for coronavirus and was treated for 11 days.

The baby was discharged last Tuesday when his father took him back home. The medical team said goodbye to the child with signs of “Kobe wins the covid”, as can be seen in photos released by some local media.

Kobe was born healthy on the last day 12, but had to be admitted to the hospital five days later when he began to show symptoms of fever and cough.

“When I got to the emergency room, they did the tests. The doctor told me I had to admit him if I wanted my son to survive. I was very afraid, but he was already suffering, so I decided to leave him confined,” explained his father, Ronnel Manjares.

Health officials have not released details about how the baby may have been infected or what the mother’s condition is.

Under Secretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said today during a press conference that 25 babies under the age of 1 contracted covid-19 in the Philippines, six of whom died.

The youngest patient with the disease in the country today is a 9-day-old baby in the city of Cebu.

So far, the Philippines has confirmed 8,488 positive cases of the new coronavirus, with 568 deaths and 1,043 patients recovered, including little Kobe.