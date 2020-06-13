Home World News International news Find out who is the sister of the North Korean leader who...
Find out who is the sister of the North Korean leader who threatened South Korea

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said today that his country will take “action” against South Korea, according to local news agency KCNA.

“I feel it’s time to break up with the South Korean authorities. We will take the next actions soon,” said Kim Yo Jong, an important adviser to his brother.

The statement came a day after Pyongyang denounced the United States on the second anniversary of the historic handshake between U.S. President Donald Trump, and Kim Jong Un at the Singapore summit.

Kim Yo-Jong was appointed as an alternate member of the North Korean workers’ council earlier this month. She was born between 1988 and 1989 (it is unclear why North Korea is the most closed country in the world) and was educated at colleges in Switzerland before returning home. She was called a “princess” by her father, Kim Jong-Il, who inherited the leadership of yo-jong’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung.

Brother Kim Jong-un, who took over the throne nine years ago, led her to important meetings. Kim Yo-Jong was with President Donald Trump and with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also participated in the opening of the Winter Olympics in South Korea in 2018.

The apparitions were seen as a kind of “training” for a possible succession in charge of the North Korean dictatorship. Yo-Jong was also the first member of the Kim family to visit Seoul. Technically, the two Koreas have been at war since 1953.

Kim Yo-jong’s prominence symbolizes the opening up of the regime proposed by Kim Jong-un, who took over in his mid-30s in 2011. During his leadership, Jong-un used Yo-jong as a spearhead to soften the country’s image in the world. It is not known whether the slight opening had to do with her sister —she was the one who ran the country’s propaganda sector.

Kim Yo-jong is the only one who fits the line of succession. Brother’s children are still too young to hold the position. There is a younger brother and a nephew of Kim Jong-un in the line of succession, but the two have never met on the country’s big issues and don’t even hold party positions. The other contestants were taken out of the game beforehand.

Her name was aired worldwide after her brother suspected covid-19.

