Florida City Imposes Masks and Response to Covid-19 Increases US Conflict

The city of Florida, where Republicans are celebrating their national convention, today imposed the mandatory use of masks, while the rise in cases in the United States causes deep divisions over efforts to contain the pandemic.

With more than 125,000 deaths in the country and escalating infections in many of the 50 states, some governors have closed bars and restaurants again, although the White House attributes the increase in cases to the greater number of tests carried out.

President Donald Trump he hoped to hold the Republicans’ national convention at an event free of social detachment in Jacksonville.

Today’s new measure represents a blow three weeks after the transfer from the Charlotte, North Carolina event, which imposed strict preventive measures.

About 200 doctors in Florida wrote a letter to Lenny Curry, Republican mayor of Jacksonville and a supporter of Trump, to suspend the event.

The text indicates that about 40 thousand people from all over the country are expected at the convention.

“Allowing that number of people to reach Jacksonville will undoubtedly cause disease, is predictably harmful and disrespectful to the residents of this city and the rest of the country,” wrote the doctors.

The letter also asked the mayor to order the use of masks. In this respect, there was success.

Curry did not comment on the move and left the announcement to his spokesman.

In a timid effort to stem the spread of the virus, Florida on Friday banned the sale of alcoholic beverages inside bars.

Southern coastal cities, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale, have announced that they will close the beaches next weekend, when Independence Day is celebrated.

Hours in Texas

Confusing messages from the government and the White House have complicated efforts to contain the pandemic in a country with more than 2.5 million people infected.

While Trump minimizes the issue, his own health consultant warned that the country is at an imminent turning point.

“The window is closing so that we can act and control it,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNN on Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence defended the use of masks on Sunday, but also said the government would delegate this matter to governors.

Pence wore a mask on Sunday when he visited Dallas, where he met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Days earlier, Abbott had closed all bars in major cities in the state, after recognizing that the economy had resumed too soon.

“Covid-19 has taken a very fast and dangerous leap in Texas in recent weeks,” said Abbott on Sunday.

Testing centers for coronavirus the state are overcrowded. Today, a line of more than 200 vehicles occupied a parking lot in Houston.

In one was Fernando Gálvez, a 24-year-old medical student who had had a fever, cough and chest pain for three days. “I’ve been waiting for almost seven hours, it’s crazy,” he said through the car window.

“Wake up, America!”

In neighboring Arkansas, Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson said he was “encouraging the use of masks”, a less mandatory measure than that of California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, who decreed its mandatory use.

In New York, the former epicenter of the virus, cases were drastically reduced and Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo called on Americans to take the pandemic threat more seriously than the federal government.

“It’s time to wake up, United States. The White House has denied coronavirus from the start and the federal response is incorrect,” said Cuomo.

Trump remains on the sidelines of the crisis. He spent Sunday at his golf club in Virginia and published dozens of inflamed tweets, but avoided problems related to covid-19.

His electoral rival, Democrat Joe Biden, made a recommendation by tweeting: “Wear masks.”