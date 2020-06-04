Home World News International news Floyd's family's defense doesn't celebrate police arrest: he wants conviction
World NewsInternational news

Floyd’s family’s defense doesn’t celebrate police arrest: he wants conviction

By kenyan

Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for George Floyd’s family, said today that they are “grateful” for the arrest and formal prosecution of the officers involved in the killing, but stressed that he does not want them to celebrate. He awaits the conviction of those responsible as Derek Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee over the man’s neck.

“We can’t celebrate. An arrest is not a conviction, and we want and expect justice. We want full justice to be done,” Crump told reporters in the United States today.

“The family has always wanted [que os policiais fossem julgados] for first-degree murder. They want the police to be charged to the full extent of the law,” the professional added.

The lawyer lamented the differences in the system’s treatment of whites and people of other ethnicities — blacks, such as Floyd’s case — in the United States. For him, there are two separate judiciaries.

“We’ve reached the moment when America is finally talking about something it doesn’t like to talk about. There are two types of judicial systems in the U.S.: one for black America and one for white America,” he said.

On Twitter, Crump shared the family’s reaction to the news: “This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply grateful that the correct decision [sobre a prisão de todos os policiais envolvidos no caso] has been taken,” he wrote.

Previous articleCamera + 2 app for iOS gains Magic ML function to improve photos in one touch

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

White House defends appearance of Trump with Bible: ‘Strong Message’

kenyan -
The White House strongly defended today donald's controversial appearance Trump with the Bible in his hand...
Read more
International news

NY governor authorizes outdoor meals in phase 2nd and criticizes Trump

kenyan -
The state of New York will allow outdoor dining during the second phase of business...
Read more
International news

Prosecutor toughens charges against cop who asphyxiated George Floyd

kenyan -
The prosecutor investigating George Floyd's death has toughened the charges against the police officer who...
Read more
15,705FansLike
3,465FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

This is the new Executive order by Uhuru that reduces Ruto’s power

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has, in a twisted turn of events, changed government organization through Executive Order 1 of 2020 that will reduce Ruto's power. Uhuru...
Read more

Diamond does not support me in raising our son – Tanasha Donna tells Jalang’o (Video)

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend and now baby mama Tanasha Donna has revealed that her baby daddy Tanzania’s Bongo Flavor superstar Diamond Platnumz does not...
Read more

Chinese company on the spot after three girls drown in a quarry

News Connie Mukenyi -
A Chinese construction company is facing a lot of backlash after two girls in Maili Tisa Uasin Gishu county drowned in an abandoned quarry....
Read more

Betty Kyalo acquires a new ride worth Sh7 million Days after quitting K24

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
TV girl Betty Kyallo has shocked fans after she acquired a new Porsche Cayenne a few days after quitting her job in Mediamax. Betty’s new...
Read more

Barabara si ya mama yako bwana – KTN’s Ben Kitili talks of his accident

News Connie Mukenyi -
Ben Kitili recently cheated death after a car knocked him over in Nairobi. The senior Tv anchor at KTN uploaded a photo of his...
Read more

Freedom fighter’s son warns the President of impending curse

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Freedom fighter Field Marshal Baimungi’s son has informed President Uhuru Kenyatta of a curse after allegedly failing to fulfill a promise on land compensation. Wilson...
Read more

123 more test positive as 54 more recover from COVID-19

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya has risen by 123, as 54 more people recovered from the virus. In the update, Health CAS Dr...
Read more

Uhuru Kenyatta forced to pay blogger for “stealing” his content on Madaraka Day

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has been forced to pay a blogger for using his content without giving him credit for his work when he led...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke