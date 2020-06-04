Floyd’s family’s defense doesn’t celebrate police arrest: he wants conviction

Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for George Floyd’s family, said today that they are “grateful” for the arrest and formal prosecution of the officers involved in the killing, but stressed that he does not want them to celebrate. He awaits the conviction of those responsible as Derek Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee over the man’s neck.

“We can’t celebrate. An arrest is not a conviction, and we want and expect justice. We want full justice to be done,” Crump told reporters in the United States today.

“The family has always wanted [que os policiais fossem julgados] for first-degree murder. They want the police to be charged to the full extent of the law,” the professional added.

The lawyer lamented the differences in the system’s treatment of whites and people of other ethnicities — blacks, such as Floyd’s case — in the United States. For him, there are two separate judiciaries.

“We’ve reached the moment when America is finally talking about something it doesn’t like to talk about. There are two types of judicial systems in the U.S.: one for black America and one for white America,” he said.

On Twitter, Crump shared the family’s reaction to the news: “This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply grateful that the correct decision [sobre a prisão de todos os policiais envolvidos no caso] has been taken,” he wrote.