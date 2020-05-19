Focus of ecuador’s covid-19 epidemic begins de-confinement next Wednesday

The city of Guayaquil, the focus of ecuador’s covid-19 epidemic, will begin next Wednesday to ease the quarantine imposed nine weeks ago nationwide to contain the disease, its mayor, Cyntha Viteri, announced today.

“We will pass, with caution, the yellow sign,” said the mayor of the city of 2.7 million inhabitants. The Government of Ecuador has been applying a traffic light since mid-April to differentiate the risk in different regions of the country.

The 221 cantons began in the red, maintaining nine weeks ago restrictive measures such as a 15-hour curfew and suspension of face-to-face work and classes. Since April 31, only three cantons have gone yellow, a phase in which the curfew is eight hours and consultations in hospitals, urban transport, face-to-face work with 50% of employees and commercial activities are resumed.

Quito and several of Ecuador’s major cities remain in the red, within the state of exception decreed by the Executive two months ago and which will extend until mid-June.

Ecuador is one of the Latin countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus, with 34,000 cases, including 2,800 deaths. The province of Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil, concentrates 53% of infections.

Since the presence of the virus was declared in Ecuador on February 29, health and funeral systems have collapsed in Guayaquil, where about 9,100 infections have been recorded. Despite the onset of de-confinement, the city does not consider the emergency closed.

“There may be a new outbreak, a second wave, if the necessary measures are not taken. We will then be forced to return to the red light,” the mayor said. The national government left in the hands of the mayors the decision to initiate the deconfinement.