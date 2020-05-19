Home World News International news Focus of ecuador's covid-19 epidemic begins de-confinement next Wednesday
World NewsInternational news

Focus of ecuador’s covid-19 epidemic begins de-confinement next Wednesday

By kenyan

The city of Guayaquil, the focus of ecuador’s covid-19 epidemic, will begin next Wednesday to ease the quarantine imposed nine weeks ago nationwide to contain the disease, its mayor, Cyntha Viteri, announced today.

“We will pass, with caution, the yellow sign,” said the mayor of the city of 2.7 million inhabitants. The Government of Ecuador has been applying a traffic light since mid-April to differentiate the risk in different regions of the country.

The 221 cantons began in the red, maintaining nine weeks ago restrictive measures such as a 15-hour curfew and suspension of face-to-face work and classes. Since April 31, only three cantons have gone yellow, a phase in which the curfew is eight hours and consultations in hospitals, urban transport, face-to-face work with 50% of employees and commercial activities are resumed.

Quito and several of Ecuador’s major cities remain in the red, within the state of exception decreed by the Executive two months ago and which will extend until mid-June.

Ecuador is one of the Latin countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus, with 34,000 cases, including 2,800 deaths. The province of Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil, concentrates 53% of infections.

Since the presence of the virus was declared in Ecuador on February 29, health and funeral systems have collapsed in Guayaquil, where about 9,100 infections have been recorded. Despite the onset of de-confinement, the city does not consider the emergency closed.

“There may be a new outbreak, a second wave, if the necessary measures are not taken. We will then be forced to return to the red light,” the mayor said. The national government left in the hands of the mayors the decision to initiate the deconfinement.

Previous articlePolice and protesters clash in Santiago amid food shortages
Next articleSouth Sudan’s president and first lady have coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

South Sudan’s president and first lady have coronavirus

kenyan -
South Sudan's President Riek Machar announced today that they have coronavirus. First Lady Angelina Teny,...
Read more
International news

Police and protesters clash in Santiago amid food shortages

kenyan -
Police and protesters clashed in Santiago today amid the city-wide lockdown to stem the spread...
Read more
International news

Trump says great announcements have been made and are to come about treatment and vaccine for covid-19

kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said today that some major announcements have...
Read more
15,643FansLike
3,451FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Heri nichague mchele moja moja nijue kilo moja iko na ngapi – Kenyans throw hate on DJ Mo, Size 8 new reality show

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated gospel couple DJ MO and Size 8 Reborn had a Monday to forget after Kenyans threw all kind of shade at them following...
Read more

Police shoot Jubilee’s Senator father for not wearing mask

News Alfred Kiura -
Lamu Senator Anwar Liotiptip is a distressed man after his father David Kiwaka was left nursing gun wounds after allegedly being shot by the...
Read more

Sonko explains why he has not paid county workers for months

News Alfred Kiura -
Governor Mike Sonko has explained why he is yet to pay Nairobi workers their monthly salaries which have seen them threaten to down their...
Read more

Three counties report first COVID-19 cases, figure rises to 912

Health Chuoyo Protus -
COVID-19 cases in Kenya have risen to 912 after 25 more people tested positive for the virus. In the latest update, Health CAS, Dr. Rashid...
Read more

Stop lying, DJ Evolve is still in hospital with an 11 million bill – Evolve’s father

News Connie Mukenyi -
DJ Evolve, John Orinda, is still in the hospital, according to his father. He rubbished news circulating on the internet that his son has...
Read more

Mudavadi reveals the only thing preventing the ODM-Jubilee merger

News Connie Mukenyi -
Musalia Mudavadi, the ANC political party leader, has revealed that the ODM party can not merge with any political party, Jubilee included. According to...
Read more

Obama is ‘grossly incompetent’ – Trump fights back after ex-president’s critism on COVID-19 response

World News Edwin Ginni -
US President Donald Trump has branded ex-president Barrack Obama as ‘grossly incompetent’ after Obama said that leaders were not even ‘pretending to be in...
Read more

MPs pass Ksh 11 billion teachers pay rise

News Laiza Maketso -
After members of parliament approved Ksh 11 billion teachers' pay rise, more than 300,000 tutors will receive an increment. Tutors under the Teachers Service Commission...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke