Former advisor to Trump, Bolton says in an interview that he will vote for Joe Biden

Former Security Adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, John Bolton declared that he should vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election.

“In 2016 I voted in Trump rather than Hillary Clinton,” he said Bolton in an interview with the newspaper “The Telegraph“. ” Now, seeing his administration up close, I can’t do that again. My concern is with the country, and it does not represent the Republican cause that I would like it to return,” he added.

The Republican, the target of recent criticism of Trump after writing a memoir, he declared that he does not consider voting for a Democratic candidate a betrayal of his party.

“The president does not have a consistent philosophy or strategy,” he said. “He does not know the difference between The United States’ national interests and Donald’s personal interests Trump. This confusion about his and his country’s interests is very dangerous for us,” he said.

“He came with very little knowledge about how the government works and had no interest in learning,” he continued. “There has been no president who has recently followed this approach.”

