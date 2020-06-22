Home World News International news Former advisor to Trump says Kim Jong Un should laugh at the...
Former advisor to Trump says Kim Jong Un should laugh at the American president

By kenyan

John Bolton, a former National Security Adviser to the United States, said he believed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should “laugh a lot” at the perception that President Donald Trump relationship between the two.

Bolton gave his first interview, to ABC News, ahead of the release on Tuesday of his already controversial memoir, which contains harsh accusations against Trump.

When asked by journalist Martha Raddatz if Trump “he really believes that Kim Jong Un loves him,” Bolton replied directly. “I think Kim Jong Un should laugh a lot about it. The letters the president showed to the press … are written by some North Korean official.” “Yet the president considers them evidence of a deep friendship,” he added.

In the book, Bolton states that Trump he was not prepared for his first meeting with Kim in Singapore, but hoped it would be a “great theater”.

He also criticizes South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and said the diplomatic landscape was a “creation of South Korea, more related to its ‘unification’ program than to a serious strategy for Kim or us.”

The South Korean presidency’s office reacted and accused Bolton of distorting the facts and endangering future negotiations.

In the interview, Bolton also stated that he does not consider Trump fit for office and who expects him to be a one-term president. However, he said he will not vote for Republican or Democrat Joe Biden in the November elections.

The administration Trump tried to prevent the publication of Bolton’s book, but an American judge rejected the attempt on Saturday and stated that it was too late to issue an order in this regard.

The Book Where it Happened is Bolton’s account of the 17 months he worked in government Trump, until his resignation in September last year.

In the interview, Bolton states, however, that he resigned and that the final straw for him was the invitation that Trump made the Taliban camp David during the Afghan peace talks.

In his book, the former counselor further states that Trump “pleaded” with Chinese President Xi Jinping during trade negotiations to increase purchases of U.S. agricultural products in order to win votes in crucial states in the November election.

It also supports the charges against Trump on the alleged pressure on Ukraine to reveal information that would harm Biden.

Republican and Democratic congressmen criticized Bolton for publishing the book and stated that he should have submitted the information during the impeachment process against Trump.

